Christopher Waller, Judy Shelton Are Trump's Latest Picks for Fed Board

President Trump said he planned to nominate a pair of economists to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve after two of his original choices withdrew themselves from consideration earlier this year.

U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Tesla, Symantec Soar

U.S. stock futures rose as electric-car maker Tesla and antivirus software maker Symantec gained sharply in premarket trading.

Bitcoin Rally Fuels Crypto Derivatives

Complex new financial instruments linked to Bitcoin are drawing concern as the digital currency climbs back above $10,000.

Sweden's Riksbank Stands Pat Despite Rising Uncertainty Abroad

Sweden's central bank on Wednesday kept its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.25% and left its rate path unchanged.

UK Economy Slows as Brexit Uncertainty Stalls Services

The U.K. economy slowed sharply in the three months through June, according to surveys of purchasing managers, as businesses remained uncertain about when and how the country will leave the European Union.

IMF's Christine Lagarde Wins EU Support to Lead European Central Bank

European leaders nominated International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde to become the next president of the European Central Bank.

Bund Yields Slide to New Record Low

The German 10-year Bund yield extended its recent falls in early European trade, sliding to yet another record low level of -0.394%.

China June Caixin Services PMI Slips to 52.0

Growth of activity in China's service sector continued to slow in June. The Caixin China services purchasing managers index slipped to 52.0 in June from 52.7 in May, the lowest reading in four months.

Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

GIC, the world's eighth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, said in its annual report that it cut its exposure to developed-market equities in the previous fiscal year to 19% from 23% a year earlier, indicating its cautious stance to riskier assets.