Economy Week Ahead: CPI From U.S., Europe, China; Other Data

This week brings a quieter flow of data following Friday's all-important jobs report from the U.S. Highlights of the week include June inflation figures from the U.S., China and Europe.

Where to Invest When the Fed Cuts Rates

Many believe the Federal Reserve is pivoting from raising interest rates to lowering them once again. Investors say rate cuts will spur spending and potentially prolong the bull market, but that is not a sure thing.

Copper an Outlier as Most Markets Rebound on Trade

A retreat in copper prices is signaling continued investor concern for the global economy, even after a cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade fight boosted stocks and other risky assets recently.

Erdogan Dismisses Governor of Turkey's Central Bank

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the governor of Turkey's central bank, sparking fresh investor concerns over the independence of an institution that has strained to combat runaway inflation.

Lawmakers Push for New Bitcoin Rules

Congress is considering at least three bills that would resolve some of the murky legal issues surrounding digital money.

Berkshire Hathaway, Nike, Micron: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven stocks the defined the week in business this past week.

Fed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy

President Trump recently has made a monthly habit of speaking to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as Mr. Trump continues to press the central bank to reduce interest rates.

Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectations of a Rate Cut

U.S. stocks stumbled and Treasury yields jumped Friday after a better-than-expected June jobs report clouded expectations of an imminent interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Hiring Bounces Back, Easing Fears of a Jobs Slowdown

Robust June hiring suggests a decade of domestic growth isn't under threat despite global headwinds. U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs to payrolls, the Labor Department said.

Fed Report Sees Increased Uncertainty in Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve said uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased in recent months but noted that underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain relatively firm.