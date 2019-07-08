Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede

Stocks fell as investors backed away from hopes that the Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates to boost the economy.

New York Fed Says Inflation Expectations Ticked Higher in June

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says expected inflation was at 2.7% over the next one and three years.

Fed Expectations Trigger Record Run of Outflows in Leveraged Loans

Funds that specialize in buying junk-rated corporate loans have recorded net outflows for 33 consecutive weeks, a record streak that highlights the diminished appeal of floating-rate debt when the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates.

After a Strong First Half, Stocks Tend to Stay Higher

After U.S. stocks notched the strongest first half of a year since 1998, history suggests they are likely to finish off 2019 higher than they started.

Missing Spending Stimulus Weighs On U.S. Growth

The U.S. economy was supposed to get a lift this year from higher government spending enacted in 2018, but so far much of that stimulus hasn't shown up, puzzling economists.

Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve

Iran confirmed that it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond.

Is President Trump Finally Getting a Weaker Dollar?

President Trump has repeatedly bashed the dollar's strength in recent years, only for the currency to grind higher. Now, analysts say, the U.S. currency may finally be primed for a decline, albeit a slow and steady one.

During Stock Rally, Nervous Investors Buy Bonds, Too

Individuals are on track to purchase a majority of the U.S. government's newly issued longer-term debt this year for the first time since the Treasury Department began publishing data.

Bank Stocks Haven't Priced In Enough Bad News

American bank stocks look cheap right now, but are they cheap enough? That depends on how bad things get when the economic cycle turns.