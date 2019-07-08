Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/08/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede

Stocks fell as investors backed away from hopes that the Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates to boost the economy. 

 
New York Fed Says Inflation Expectations Ticked Higher in June

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says expected inflation was at 2.7% over the next one and three years. 

 
Fed Expectations Trigger Record Run of Outflows in Leveraged Loans

Funds that specialize in buying junk-rated corporate loans have recorded net outflows for 33 consecutive weeks, a record streak that highlights the diminished appeal of floating-rate debt when the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates. 

 
After a Strong First Half, Stocks Tend to Stay Higher

After U.S. stocks notched the strongest first half of a year since 1998, history suggests they are likely to finish off 2019 higher than they started. 

 
Missing Spending Stimulus Weighs On U.S. Growth

The U.S. economy was supposed to get a lift this year from higher government spending enacted in 2018, but so far much of that stimulus hasn't shown up, puzzling economists. 

 
Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve

Iran confirmed that it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond. 

 
Is President Trump Finally Getting a Weaker Dollar?

President Trump has repeatedly bashed the dollar's strength in recent years, only for the currency to grind higher. Now, analysts say, the U.S. currency may finally be primed for a decline, albeit a slow and steady one. 

 
During Stock Rally, Nervous Investors Buy Bonds, Too

Individuals are on track to purchase a majority of the U.S. government's newly issued longer-term debt this year for the first time since the Treasury Department began publishing data. 

 
Bank Stocks Haven't Priced In Enough Bad News

American bank stocks look cheap right now, but are they cheap enough? That depends on how bad things get when the economic cycle turns.

GET HOLDINGS LTD 2.44% 0.42 End-of-day quote.5.00%
01:53pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Pakistan Discuss New Partnership Strategy to Drive Economic Growth
PU
01:45pSqueezed by sanctions, Venezuela sells oil to tiny Turkish firm
RE
01:44pDeutsche Bank careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
RE
01:36pFinancier Epstein pleads not guilty to U.S. charges of sex trafficking
RE
01:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
01:25pIndia's PNB slides after reporting suspected fraud at Bhushan
RE
01:23pTOPMØDET MELLEM EU OG UKRAINE : EU øger sin støtte til regionen omkring Det Asovske Hav
PU
01:23pTOPMØDET MELLEM EU OG UKRAINE : Fælles solidariske fremskridt
PU
01:19pOil rises on Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
01:19pOil rises on Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
