What to Watch in Fed Chairman's Congressional Testimony

Will the central bank cut interest rates at its July 30-31 meeting? Powell has the opportunity to reset or ratify those expectations during his testimony on Capitol Hill.

Fed's Quarles Says Stress Tests Should Be Easier for Banks to Pass

A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass.

Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked

Shares of drugmakers are rallying on hopes of greater pricing flexibility.

Dow Industrials Edge Lower as Chemical Companies Decline

U.S. stocks wavered, pulled by enthusiasm for hot tech stocks, anxiety about trade dispute fallout and speculation that central bankers will do their best to keep the global economy growing.

U.S. Job Openings Slipped in May to 7.3 Million

The number of unfilled jobs in the U.S. fell slightly in May, but remained near record levels, suggesting demand for workers was strong even during a month when hiring slowed sharply.

Oil Wavers Between Gains And Losses

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses on Tuesday, pulled between demand concerns and risks to supply.

Philadelphia Fed's Harker Sees No Need for Interest-Rate Changes

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he doesn't see a compelling reason to lower interest rates given the apparent strength of the U.S. economy.

Fed's Powell Says Stress Tests Must Evolve to Avoid Bank Complacency

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said stress tests of the nation's largest banks must adapt and keep firms on their toes, or the annual exam could fail to prepare the financial system for the next downturn.

Analysts See U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Falling

Estimates from analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen 2.4 million barrels, on average, in the week ended July 5.

World's Coffee Growers Seek to Set Minimum Price to Help Poor Farmers

Growers from Brazil, Colombia and more than two dozen other countries will meet in Brazil to talk about how to get more money to farmers suffering from the lowest prices on world markets in more than a decade.