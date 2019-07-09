Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
What to Watch in Fed Chairman's Congressional Testimony

Will the central bank cut interest rates at its July 30-31 meeting? Powell has the opportunity to reset or ratify those expectations during his testimony on Capitol Hill. 

 
Fed's Quarles Says Stress Tests Should Be Easier for Banks to Pass

A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass. 

 
Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked

Shares of drugmakers are rallying on hopes of greater pricing flexibility. 

 
Dow Industrials Edge Lower as Chemical Companies Decline

U.S. stocks wavered, pulled by enthusiasm for hot tech stocks, anxiety about trade dispute fallout and speculation that central bankers will do their best to keep the global economy growing. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Slipped in May to 7.3 Million

The number of unfilled jobs in the U.S. fell slightly in May, but remained near record levels, suggesting demand for workers was strong even during a month when hiring slowed sharply. 

 
Oil Wavers Between Gains And Losses

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses on Tuesday, pulled between demand concerns and risks to supply. 

 
Philadelphia Fed's Harker Sees No Need for Interest-Rate Changes

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he doesn't see a compelling reason to lower interest rates given the apparent strength of the U.S. economy. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Stress Tests Must Evolve to Avoid Bank Complacency

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said stress tests of the nation's largest banks must adapt and keep firms on their toes, or the annual exam could fail to prepare the financial system for the next downturn. 

 
Analysts See U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Falling

Estimates from analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen 2.4 million barrels, on average, in the week ended July 5. 

 
World's Coffee Growers Seek to Set Minimum Price to Help Poor Farmers

Growers from Brazil, Colombia and more than two dozen other countries will meet in Brazil to talk about how to get more money to farmers suffering from the lowest prices on world markets in more than a decade.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 4.2586 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
GET HOLDINGS LTD -2.38% 0.41 End-of-day quote.2.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 64.24 Delayed Quote.18.84%
WTI 0.82% 57.9 Delayed Quote.26.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pLAND O'LAKES : Named to Forbes 2019 America's Best Employers List
PU
03:47pBig tech executives headed to Capitol Hill for antitrust hearing next week
RE
03:46pBOND REPORT : Two-year Treasury Yield Hits Four-week High After Debt Auction
DJ
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:43pS&P 500 drifts near flat as earnings worries weigh
RE
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Builders and Consumers Weigh in on Resiliency of New Homes
PU
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Construction Job Openings Fall Back in May
PU
03:42pHuawei says Brazil on target with 5G tests, but falling behind neighbours
RE
03:39pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
03:38pAuditor to company owned by metals tycoon Gupta quit over asset value
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : France to tax flights from its airports, airline shares fall
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
5BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About