Fed Wants to Teach Banks Through Stress Tests, Not Fail Them

A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass.

Powell May Face More Questions on Fed's Approach to Climate Change

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's views on interest rates and the economy should be the main focus as he testifies before Congress this week, but he also may field questions on what the central bank is doing to address climate change risks.

Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked

Shares of drugmakers are rallying on hopes of greater pricing flexibility.

Mexico Finance Minister Resigns After Clashes With President; Peso Falls

The departure deepens doubts among investors over economic policy under leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and whether he will maintain the country's hard-fought fiscal stability.

U.K. Regulator Imposes Record Fine Total Against Individuals

The FCA imposed GBP80.2 million in fines against eight individuals during the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with about GBP900,000 in fines against 10 individuals during the previous year, according to the report.

U.K. Audits Continue to Miss Quality Targets Set by Regulator

Financial statement audits of large British companies continue to miss regulatory standards, according to the U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council. The finding comes as the country's audit sector braces for a potential shake-up amid concerns around the quality of such assessments.

Bank of Canada to Remain on Hold This Week, Survey Says

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold at an announcement this week as officials balance a recent string of strong domestic data with signs of a slowing global economy.

Analysts See U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Falling

Estimates from analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen 2.4 million barrels, on average, in the week ended July 5.

World's Coffee Growers Seek to Set Minimum Price to Help Poor Farmers

Growers from Brazil, Colombia and more than two dozen other countries will meet in Brazil to talk about how to get more money to farmers suffering from the lowest prices on world markets in more than a decade.

Stocks Mixed as Tech Gains Balance With Trade Anxiety

U.S. stocks wavered, pulled by enthusiasm for hot tech stocks, anxiety about trade dispute fallout and speculation that central bankers will do their best to keep the global economy growing.