Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the economic outlook hasn't improved in recent weeks, an indication the central bank could be prepared to cut its benchmark short-term rate when officials meet later this month. 

 
Stocks Rise to Records Following Powell's Comments

U.S. stocks leapt to records Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for the central bank to cut interest rates to bolster flagging growth. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 9.5 million barrels, far more than analysts' forecasts of a 2.4 million decline. Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels, which was less than expected. 

 
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose 0.4% in May

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in May. Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in May from the prior month, matching expectations of economists surveyed. 

 
Canada Central Bank, Holding Steady, Flags Trade Concerns

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and warned that global trade tensions could threaten Canada's economic outlook following a recent pickup in domestic growth. 

 
GE Bondholders Benefit at Shareholders' Expense

General Electric's bonds are outperforming GE's stock by one key measure, a sign that the company's restructuring is benefiting lenders more than shareholders. 

 
Oil Jumps on Bigger-Than-Expected Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East. 

 
Once a Miser, Japan Inc. Is Opening Its Wallet to Buy Back Shares

A record wave of share buybacks by companies such as Sony, SoftBank and Nomura Holdings has cheered investors who say Japan's bosses are finally warming to stockholder interests. 

 
EU Trims Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Take Toll

The European Union said additional tariff hikes by the U.S. and China could weaken investor confidence and global financial markets as it once again lowered its forecast for economic growth in 2020. 

 
Deflation Stalks Chinese Industry Again

Right now, it's a great time to be selling pork into China. It's a bad time to be selling just about anything else-and a very bad time to be a Chinese central banker.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.29% 10.29 Delayed Quote.34.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.46% 66.06 Delayed Quote.18.84%
NOMURA CO LTD 0.00% 1455 End-of-day quote.-40.61%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 0.44% 384 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.46% 5211 End-of-day quote.-25.61%
SONY CORP -0.83% 5890 End-of-day quote.14.41%
WTI 1.50% 59.48 Delayed Quote.26.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aNPA NATIONAL PETROLEUM AUTHORITY : Gov't working on gas law to regulate industry
PU
11:33aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/07/10 China to introduce more measures to stabilize foreign trade
PU
11:26aPowell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut -- 3rd Update
DJ
11:23aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting on economic issues
PU
11:23aMARKET SNAPSHOT : Ethane potential from natural gas production is significant and is expected to continue to grow in Canada
PU
11:23aECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL : High-Level Political Forum
PU
11:22aFACEBOOK : currency project 'cannot go forward' until concerns addressed -Powell
RE
11:20aBITCOIN GROUP SE : BaFin has no objections against acquisition of futurum bank GmbH
EQ
11:19aINSTANT VIEW : Powell - Fed stands ready to act "as appropriate" to sustain expansion
RE
11:16aOil jumps 3% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About