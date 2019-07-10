Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the economic outlook hasn't improved in recent weeks, an indication the central bank could be prepared to cut its benchmark short-term rate when officials meet later this month.

Stocks Rise to Records Following Powell's Comments

U.S. stocks leapt to records Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for the central bank to cut interest rates to bolster flagging growth.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 9.5 million barrels, far more than analysts' forecasts of a 2.4 million decline. Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels, which was less than expected.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose 0.4% in May

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in May. Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in May from the prior month, matching expectations of economists surveyed.

Canada Central Bank, Holding Steady, Flags Trade Concerns

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and warned that global trade tensions could threaten Canada's economic outlook following a recent pickup in domestic growth.

GE Bondholders Benefit at Shareholders' Expense

General Electric's bonds are outperforming GE's stock by one key measure, a sign that the company's restructuring is benefiting lenders more than shareholders.

Oil Jumps on Bigger-Than-Expected Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East.

Once a Miser, Japan Inc. Is Opening Its Wallet to Buy Back Shares

A record wave of share buybacks by companies such as Sony, SoftBank and Nomura Holdings has cheered investors who say Japan's bosses are finally warming to stockholder interests.

EU Trims Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Take Toll

The European Union said additional tariff hikes by the U.S. and China could weaken investor confidence and global financial markets as it once again lowered its forecast for economic growth in 2020.

Deflation Stalks Chinese Industry Again

Right now, it's a great time to be selling pork into China. It's a bad time to be selling just about anything else-and a very bad time to be a Chinese central banker.