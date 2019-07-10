Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/10/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed Saw Strengthening Case for Rate Cuts Last Month, Minutes Show

Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned about the economic outlook last month and discussed reasons why lower interest rates might be warranted in the coming months, according to minutes of their June meeting released Wednesday. 

 
Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a strong signal the central bank could cut interest rates this month by highlighting how the economic outlook hasn't improved recently. He also said he wouldn't leave his office if President Trump tried to replace him. 

 
Stocks Rise to Records Following Powell's Comments

U.S. stocks leapt to records Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for the central bank to cut interest rates to bolster flagging growth. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 9.5 million barrels, far more than analysts' forecasts of a 2.4 million decline. Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels, which was less than expected. 

 
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose 0.4% in May

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in May. Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in May from the prior month, matching expectations of economists surveyed. 

 
Clouds Over Health Stocks Are Set to Linger

The latest Obamacare legal challenge means insurance and other stocks are still at risk. 

 
Canada Central Bank, Holding Steady, Flags Trade Concerns

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and warned that global trade tensions could threaten Canada's economic outlook following a recent pickup in domestic growth. 

 
Oil Jumps on Bigger-Than-Expected Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East. 

 
Once a Miser, Japan Inc. Is Opening Its Wallet to Buy Back Shares

A record wave of share buybacks by companies such as Sony, SoftBank and Nomura Holdings has cheered investors who say Japan's bosses are finally warming to stockholder interests. 

 
EU Trims Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Take Toll

The European Union said additional tariff hikes by the U.S. and China could weaken investor confidence and global financial markets as it once again lowered its forecast for economic growth in 2020.

