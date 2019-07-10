Fed Saw Strengthening Case for Rate Cuts Last Month, Minutes Show

Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned about the economic outlook last month and discussed reasons why lower interest rates might be warranted in the coming months, according to minutes of their June meeting released Wednesday.

Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a strong signal the central bank could cut interest rates this month by highlighting how the economic outlook hasn't improved recently. He also said he wouldn't leave his office if President Trump tried to replace him.

Fed's Bullard Leans Toward Rate Cut at July Fed Meeting

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Wednesday that based on where the economy is now he still favors a quarter-percentage-point rate cut when policy makers meet at the end of the month.

Stocks Leap to Records Following Powell's Comments

U.S. stocks leapt to records after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for the central bank to cut interest rates to bolster flagging growth.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 9.5 million barrels, far more than analysts' forecasts of a 2.4 million decline. Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels, which was less than expected.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose 0.4% in May

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in May. Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in May from the prior month, matching expectations of economists surveyed.

Clouds Over Health Stocks Are Set to Linger

The latest Obamacare legal challenge means insurance and other stocks are still at risk.

Home-Improvement Stocks Hammered Amid Powell Comments

Shares of home-improvement retailers sold off, bucking a broader market rally, after Mr. Powell offered a cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy in closely watched testimony on Capitol Hill.

New Lease Accounting Standard May Mislead Investors, Credit Suisse Says

Credit Suisse Group analysts in a report said new lease accounting rules have resulted in potentially misleading data feeds, inconsistent financial reporting and other discrepancies that could confuse and misinform investors.

Canada Central Bank, Holding Steady, Flags Trade Concerns

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and warned that global trade tensions could threaten Canada's economic outlook following a recent pickup in domestic growth.