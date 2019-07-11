Global Stocks Climb After U.S. Stocks Hit Record

Global stocks rose Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a possible interest-rate cut later this month to support the U.S. economy in the face of slowing global growth.

Fed Saw Strengthening Case for Rate Cuts Last Month, Minutes Show

Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned about the economic outlook last month and discussed reasons why lower interest rates might be warranted in the coming months, according to minutes of their June meeting released Wednesday.

Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a strong signal the central bank could cut interest rates this month by highlighting how the economic outlook hasn't improved recently. He also said he wouldn't leave his office if President Trump tried to replace him.

Venture Funds See 9% Surge in First-Half Fundraising

U.S. venture-capital firms continued to bring in large cash hauls for new funds, as limited partners sought to gain positions in the next big technology giants.

New Lease Accounting Standard May Mislead Investors, Credit Suisse Says

Credit Suisse Group analysts in a report said new lease accounting rules have resulted in potentially misleading data feeds, inconsistent financial reporting and other discrepancies that could confuse and misinform investors.

Clouds Over Health Stocks Are Set to Linger

The latest Obamacare legal challenge means insurance and other stocks are still at risk.

Home-Improvement Stocks Hammered Amid Powell Comments

Shares of home-improvement retailers sold off, bucking a broader market rally, after Mr. Powell offered a cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy in closely watched testimony on Capitol Hill.

Canada Central Bank, Holding Steady, Flags Trade Concerns

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and warned that global trade tensions could threaten Canada's economic outlook following a recent pickup in domestic growth.

Oil Hits Seven-Week High on Falling Supplies

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East.

Once a Miser, Japan Inc. Is Opening Its Wallet to Buy Back Shares

A record wave of share buybacks by companies such as Sony, SoftBank and Nomura Holdings has cheered investors who say Japan's bosses are finally warming to stockholder interests.