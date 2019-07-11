Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Powell Faces Senators Amid Rate-Cut Signal

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strongly signaled again that the central bank could cut interest rates later this month to bolster the U.S. economy as it faces risks from slowing global growth and uncertainty about trade disputes. 

 
Fed's Williams Joins With Other Officials Leaning Toward Rate Cuts

New York Fed President John Williams said the case for lowering short-term interest rates is getting stronger, opening the door to his support for easier monetary policy at the end of this month. 

 
Fed's Bostic Untroubled by Inflation, Demurs on Rate-Cut Prospects

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic declined to say what he wants to see the U.S. central bank do with its short-term rate target at the end of the month but indicated he isn't currently worried about inflation levels. 

 
Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000

A rally in health-care stocks pushed the Dow industrials over 27000 for the first time after the Trump administration abandoned a plan to curb drug rebates. 

 
Farmers Stockpiling Corn in Response to Tough Growing Conditions

Following a spring planting season of relentless rain, some farmers are opting to sit on their unsold grain, banking it against a potentially diminished harvest this fall-and the possibility of still-higher prices ahead. 

 
Income Options Are Coming to 401(k) Plans

More employers are exploring ways to help 401(k) participants turn their savings into a sustainable income in retirement, even ahead of Congress passing legislation that would make it easier to do so. 

 
ECB Follows Fed in Signaling Fresh Stimulus

European Central Bank officials signaled at their June policy meeting that they will consider injecting fresh stimulus into the eurozone economy amid deep concerns over slowing global growth and trade disputes. 

 
U.S. Consumer Prices Increased in June

U.S. consumer prices rose at a solid pace in June, but offered few signs of a breakout. 

 
Bank of Mexico Minutes Show Rate Cuts on the Radar

As one member of the Bank of Mexico's board voted to start cutting rates last month, another said the central bank would need to start an easing cycle soon if inflation continues moving toward its target, minutes show. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 3-Month Low During Holiday Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since April, a sign employers remain reluctant to let workers go in a tight labor market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFed's Powell affirms rate cut view; see U.S. economy humming
RE
05:54pA Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
05:50pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - July 12
PU
05:45pFed's Brainard Sees Case for Easing Monetary Policy
DJ
05:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Voted on Open Meeting Agenda Items
PU
05:38pFACEBOOK : Fed's Powell Faces Senators Amid Rate-Cut Signal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:35pFed's Brainard signals support for rate cut
RE
05:35pActivists Try to Stop a Huge Chicago Development Over $1.3 Billion in Tax Incentives -- 2nd Updated
DJ
05:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 2018 Characteristics of New Housing The 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region.
PU
05:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 Schedule for Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics and ACS Schedule for the 2018 income, poverty and health insurance coverage statistics and 2018 American Community Survey.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
4KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About