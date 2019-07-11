Fed's Powell Faces Senators Amid Rate-Cut Signal

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strongly signaled again that the central bank could cut interest rates later this month to bolster the U.S. economy as it faces risks from slowing global growth and uncertainty about trade disputes.

Fed's Williams Joins With Other Officials Leaning Toward Rate Cuts

New York Fed President John Williams said the case for lowering short-term interest rates is getting stronger, opening the door to his support for easier monetary policy at the end of this month.

Fed's Bostic Untroubled by Inflation, Demurs on Rate-Cut Prospects

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic declined to say what he wants to see the U.S. central bank do with its short-term rate target at the end of the month but indicated he isn't currently worried about inflation levels.

Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000

A rally in health-care stocks pushed the Dow industrials over 27000 for the first time after the Trump administration abandoned a plan to curb drug rebates.

Farmers Stockpiling Corn in Response to Tough Growing Conditions

Following a spring planting season of relentless rain, some farmers are opting to sit on their unsold grain, banking it against a potentially diminished harvest this fall-and the possibility of still-higher prices ahead.

Income Options Are Coming to 401(k) Plans

More employers are exploring ways to help 401(k) participants turn their savings into a sustainable income in retirement, even ahead of Congress passing legislation that would make it easier to do so.

ECB Follows Fed in Signaling Fresh Stimulus

European Central Bank officials signaled at their June policy meeting that they will consider injecting fresh stimulus into the eurozone economy amid deep concerns over slowing global growth and trade disputes.

U.S. Consumer Prices Increased in June

U.S. consumer prices rose at a solid pace in June, but offered few signs of a breakout.

Bank of Mexico Minutes Show Rate Cuts on the Radar

As one member of the Bank of Mexico's board voted to start cutting rates last month, another said the central bank would need to start an easing cycle soon if inflation continues moving toward its target, minutes show.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 3-Month Low During Holiday Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since April, a sign employers remain reluctant to let workers go in a tight labor market.