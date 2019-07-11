Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/11/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's Williams Joins With Other Officials Leaning Toward Rate Cuts

New York Fed President John Williams said the case for lowering short-term interest rates is getting stronger, opening the door to his support for easier monetary policy at the end of this month. 

 
Fed's Bostic Untroubled by Inflation, Demurs on Rate-Cut Prospects

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic declined to say what he wants to see the U.S. central bank do with its short-term rate target at the end of the month but indicated he isn't currently worried about inflation levels. 

 
Fed Group Proposes Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Using Libor Replacement

A financial industry group is proposing to use a new benchmark designed by the Federal Reserve for adjustable-rate mortgages, replacing the troubled London interbank offered rate. 

 
Calpers Fell Short of Its Own Goals in Fiscal 2019

The nation's largest pension fund fell just short of its investment target in fiscal 2019, underlining the difficulty of earning the kind of returns state and local funds need to pay future benefits. 

 
Bank of Mexico Minutes Show Rate Cuts on the Radar

As one member of the Bank of Mexico's board voted to start cutting rates last month, another said the central bank would need to start an easing cycle soon if inflation continues moving toward its target, minutes show. 

 
Justice Department Extends Compliance Breaks to Antitrust Offenders

The U.S. Justice Department will begin rewarding companies that have systems in place to prevent antitrust crimes at the time a breach occurs, according to a senior official. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Facebook's Libra Raises 'Serious Concerns'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and legislators in both parties expressed broad concern about Facebook's plan to create a cryptocurrency-based payment network. 

 
The Price of Recycled Paper Is Weighing Down This REIT

Data storer and paper shredder Iron Mountain was the S&P's biggest loser Thursday. 

 
Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000

A rally in health-care stocks pushed the Dow industrials over 27000 for the first time after the Trump administration abandoned a plan to curb drug rebates. 

 
OPEC Maintains World Oil Demand Forecast as Supply Concerns Continue

OPEC cut its 2019 oil production growth forecast for its non-cartel peers, a week after the bloc and its allies extended their continuing output cut for another nine months.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17pAnadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
RE
09:59pRisks aside, Trump's team sees China trade stance as strength in 2020
RE
09:55pTrump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations
RE
09:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Average household wealth tops $1 million (Media Release)
PU
09:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Inequality stable since 2013–14 (Media Release)
PU
09:35pSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Building chiefs solve complex issues for companies
PU
09:23pOil prices rise amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Middle East tensions
RE
09:21pAsian shares ease as Trump rekindles Sino-U.S. trade tensions
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
