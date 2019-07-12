Dow Milestone Nudges Global Stocks Higher

U.S. futures and European and Asian stocks rose at the end of a week that saw central banks in the U.S. and Europe setting the stage for looser monetary policy.

After Fed Euphoria, Weak Earnings Could Bring Down the Mood

Earnings season could be a wake-up call to investors when it begins next week.

Takeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from his exchanges with lawmakers.

Beauty Sector's Uglier Stocks Deserve Second Look

Struggling U.S.-listed beauty icons Coty and Avon could look a lot healthier with a little attention from their new controlling shareholders.

Bitcoin Backers Welcome Trump Attack: At Least He Notices Us

Cryptocurrency backers found a silver lining in President Trump's Thursday attacks on bitcoin: The attention from him-and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the same day-shows the industry's growing importance.

IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report.

Eurozone Factory Output Jumps

Factory output across the eurozone rose 0.9% in May, a sign that the currency area's manufacturing sector may be leveling off after a long slowdown.

The Price of Recycled Paper Is Weighing Down This REIT

Data storer and paper shredder Iron Mountain was the S&P's biggest loser Thursday.

Fed's Williams Joins With Other Officials Leaning Toward Rate Cuts

New York Fed President John Williams said the case for lowering short-term interest rates is getting stronger, opening the door to his support for easier monetary policy at the end of this month.

Fed's Bostic Untroubled by Inflation, Demurs on Rate-Cut Prospects

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic declined to say what he wants to see the U.S. central bank do with its short-term rate target at the end of the month but indicated he isn't currently worried about inflation levels.