Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Dow Milestone Nudges Global Stocks Higher

U.S. futures and European and Asian stocks rose at the end of a week that saw central banks in the U.S. and Europe setting the stage for looser monetary policy. 

 
After Fed Euphoria, Weak Earnings Could Bring Down the Mood

Earnings season could be a wake-up call to investors when it begins next week. 

 
Takeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from his exchanges with lawmakers. 

 
Beauty Sector's Uglier Stocks Deserve Second Look

Struggling U.S.-listed beauty icons Coty and Avon could look a lot healthier with a little attention from their new controlling shareholders. 

 
Bitcoin Backers Welcome Trump Attack: At Least He Notices Us

Cryptocurrency backers found a silver lining in President Trump's Thursday attacks on bitcoin: The attention from him-and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the same day-shows the industry's growing importance. 

 
IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report. 

 
Eurozone Factory Output Jumps

Factory output across the eurozone rose 0.9% in May, a sign that the currency area's manufacturing sector may be leveling off after a long slowdown. 

 
The Price of Recycled Paper Is Weighing Down This REIT

Data storer and paper shredder Iron Mountain was the S&P's biggest loser Thursday. 

 
Fed's Williams Joins With Other Officials Leaning Toward Rate Cuts

New York Fed President John Williams said the case for lowering short-term interest rates is getting stronger, opening the door to his support for easier monetary policy at the end of this month. 

 
Fed's Bostic Untroubled by Inflation, Demurs on Rate-Cut Prospects

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic declined to say what he wants to see the U.S. central bank do with its short-term rate target at the end of the month but indicated he isn't currently worried about inflation levels.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aScandal-hit Steinhoff reports $400 mln loss in first half
RE
07:35aShares flat as investors digest economic data, dollar dips for third day
RE
07:34aTSX futures edge lower on trade war worries
RE
07:31aShares flat as investors digest economic data, dollar dips for third day
RE
07:30aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Aims For Another Round Of Records As Bulls Bank On Fed Rate Cut
DJ
07:27aChina's June exports, imports fall as trade war takes heavier toll
RE
07:21aIreland considering port checks on whole island in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
07:20aNo-deal Brexit could bring near-zero rates - BoE's Vlieghe
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About