U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slowly in June

A measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation, as most of the increase was driven by volatile categories of goods and services.

U.S. Stocks Look to Close Out Week With More Gains

U.S. stocks climbed at the end of a week that saw major central banks setting the stage for looser monetary policy.

China Trade Data Points to Sagging Economy

China's foreign trade stumbled last month, as both imports and exports fell, despite Beijing's efforts to revive domestic demand.

Tropical Storm Barry Helps Spark Fuel-Price Rebound

The U.S. crude oil benchmark rose 0.2% in Friday trading, while Brent crude oil advanced 0.6% as traders focused on the impact of Tropical Storm Barry on Louisiana refineries.

Washington Has Doubts About Facebook's Libra Payments Network

Cryptocurrency backers found a silver lining in President Trump's Thursday attacks on bitcoin: The attention from him-and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the same day-shows the industry's growing importance.

After Fed Euphoria, Weak Earnings Could Bring Down the Mood

Earnings season could be a wake-up call to investors when it begins next week.

Mexican Industrial Production Makes Sharpest Drop Since 2009

Mexican industrial production posted its sharpest decline in a decade in May adding to speculation about recession and rate cuts.

As Recession Fears Rise, Skittish Investors Sell Riskiest Junk Bonds

As anxiety over an economic downturn creeps higher, investors have been avoiding one of the riskiest markets for corporate debt.

Memory Boost Unlikely to Last

Bad news amounts to good news in the memory-chip business these days, but the effect might not last.

China to Sanction U.S. Companies for Arms Sales to Taiwan

China will sanction U.S. firms that participate in arms sales to Taiwan, after Washington approved sales of $2.2 billion in tanks, missiles and related military hardware, Beijing said.