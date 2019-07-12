Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/12/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year

Lower U.S. interest rates are needed to combat weak inflation, according to Charles Evans, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a voting member of the central bank's rate-setting committee. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Out Week With More Gains

Stocks climbed to records and oil prices surged this week, as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be able to forestall a downturn. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slowly in June

A measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation, as most of the increase was driven by volatile categories of goods and services. 

 
China Trade Data Points to Sagging Economy

China's foreign trade stumbled last month, as both imports and exports fell, despite Beijing's efforts to revive domestic demand. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 784 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 784, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Tropical Storm Barry Helps Spark Fuel-Price Rebound

The U.S. crude oil benchmark rose 0.2% in Friday trading, while Brent crude oil advanced 0.6% as traders focused on the impact of Tropical Storm Barry on Louisiana refineries. 

 
Washington Has Doubts About Facebook's Libra Payments Network

Cryptocurrency backers found a silver lining in President Trump's Thursday attacks on bitcoin: The attention from him-and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the same day-shows the industry's growing importance. 

 
After Fed Euphoria, Weak Earnings Could Bring Down the Mood

Earnings season could be a wake-up call to investors when it begins next week. 

 
Mexican Industrial Production Makes Sharpest Drop Since 2009

Mexican industrial production posted its sharpest decline in a decade in May adding to speculation about recession and rate cuts. 

 
As Recession Fears Rise, Skittish Investors Sell Riskiest Junk Bonds

As anxiety over an economic downturn creeps higher, investors have been avoiding one of the riskiest markets for corporate debt.

