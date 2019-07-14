Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: China GDP; U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts

In the week ahead, China will release GDP data and the U.S. will publish fresh retail sales, housing starts and consumer sentiment figures 

 
As Banks Report Earnings, Fed Looks to Take Away the Punch Bowl

Big banks start reporting earnings Monday, and investors will be watching for signs of how much the Fed's change in policy could hurt their business. 

 
Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield. 

 
Next Big Thing in ETFs: Less Transparency

Capital Group, Legg Mason and JPMorgan plan exchange-traded funds that bet on stocks without daily disclosure of investments, drawing on a small New Jersey firm's model. 

 
Floor Traders Clash With NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange is clamping down on errors among its last remaining floor trading firms, a strict disciplinary push that some traders say could drive them out of business. 

 
UnitedHealth, Netflix: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven stocks that defined the week in business, from Twitter and UnitedHealth to Netflix, which is losing its rights to the Friends series. 

 
Fed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year

Lower U.S. interest rates are needed to combat weak inflation, according to Charles Evans, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a voting member of the central bank's rate-setting committee. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Out Week With More Gains

Stocks climbed to records and oil prices surged this week, as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be able to forestall a downturn. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slowly in June

A measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation, as most of the increase was driven by volatile categories of goods and services. 

 
China Trade Data Points to Sagging Economy

China's foreign trade stumbled last month, as both imports and exports fell, despite Beijing's efforts to revive domestic demand.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54pShell reports 'operational upset' at unit at Bukom site in Singapore
RE
09:48pChina's June home prices rise 0.6% from May
RE
09:45pCAMPASPE SHIRE COUNCIL : Murray Business Award Finalists Announced
PU
09:28pSouth Korea stocks lose steam as investors brace for China growth data
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pMoon-Landing Technology May Help New Transportation Take Flight -- Journal Report
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pEyeing post-Brexit trade deals, Britain looks to train school-leavers as future negotiators
RE
08:59pSouth Korea imports no oil from Iran in June; first half imports fall 37%
RE
08:57pOil prices edge down ahead of expected weak China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
3FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
4PGS SOFTWARE : Why Visuals Matter
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About