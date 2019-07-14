Economy Week Ahead: China GDP; U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts

In the week ahead, China will release GDP data and the U.S. will publish fresh retail sales, housing starts and consumer sentiment figures

As Banks Report Earnings, Fed Looks to Take Away the Punch Bowl

Big banks start reporting earnings Monday, and investors will be watching for signs of how much the Fed's change in policy could hurt their business.

Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield.

Next Big Thing in ETFs: Less Transparency

Capital Group, Legg Mason and JPMorgan plan exchange-traded funds that bet on stocks without daily disclosure of investments, drawing on a small New Jersey firm's model.

Floor Traders Clash With NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange is clamping down on errors among its last remaining floor trading firms, a strict disciplinary push that some traders say could drive them out of business.

UnitedHealth, Netflix: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven stocks that defined the week in business, from Twitter and UnitedHealth to Netflix, which is losing its rights to the Friends series.

Fed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year

Lower U.S. interest rates are needed to combat weak inflation, according to Charles Evans, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a voting member of the central bank's rate-setting committee.

U.S. Stocks Close Out Week With More Gains

Stocks climbed to records and oil prices surged this week, as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be able to forestall a downturn.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slowly in June

A measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation, as most of the increase was driven by volatile categories of goods and services.

China Trade Data Points to Sagging Economy

China's foreign trade stumbled last month, as both imports and exports fell, despite Beijing's efforts to revive domestic demand.