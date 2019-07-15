Chinese Stocks Gain on Hopes for Stimulus

Chinese stocks inched higher after new data showed economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since 1992, raising expectations that Beijing would introduce stimulus measures to support the economy.

China Growth at Its Slowest Since 1992 as Beijing Struggles to Juice Economy

China's economic growth was weakened by trade tensions with the U.S. and businesses holding back from making big investments despite encouragement from Beijing.

Economy Week Ahead: China GDP; U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts

In the week ahead, China will release GDP data and the U.S. will publish fresh retail sales, housing starts and consumer sentiment figures

As Banks Report Earnings, Fed Looks to Take Away the Punch Bowl

As big banks' earnings season begins with Citigroup on Monday, investors will be watching for signs of how much the Fed's change in policy could hurt their business.

Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield.

Mexico's Economy Falters as U.S. Chugs Along

Mexico is slipping toward a recession even as the U.S. economy continues to grow, the first time in 25 years that the neighbors' economic cycles have fallen sharply out of sync.

Next Big Thing in ETFs: Less Transparency

Capital Group, Legg Mason and JPMorgan plan exchange-traded funds that bet on stocks without daily disclosure of investments, drawing on a small New Jersey firm's model.

Floor Traders Clash With NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange is clamping down on errors among its last remaining floor trading firms, a strict disciplinary push that some traders say could drive them out of business.

UnitedHealth, Netflix: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven stocks that defined the week in business, from Twitter and UnitedHealth to Netflix, which is losing its rights to the Friends series.

Fed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year

Lower U.S. interest rates are needed to combat weak inflation, according to Charles Evans, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a voting member of the central bank's rate-setting committee.