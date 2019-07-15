Slowing Growth Raises Pressure on China's Stimulus Efforts

A strategy by Chinese policy makers to stimulate the economy with tax and fee cuts hasn't stopped growth from slowing, stoking expectations that Beijing will roll out more incentives such as easier credit conditions to get businesses and consumers spending.

Fed's Williams Calls for More Urgency in Replacing Libor

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Monday financial firms need to stop dragging their collective feet and transition to a new reference interest-rate system to replace the scandal-plagued Libor.

U.S. Stocks Flat, Chinese Stocks Gain on Hopes for Stimulus

Chinese stocks inched higher after new data showed economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since 1992, raising expectations that Beijing would introduce stimulus measures to support the economy.

Europe Rallies to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran can still be saved, despite U.S. threats to further tighten sanctions on Tehran.

China Growth at Its Slowest Since 1992 as Beijing Struggles to Juice Economy

China's economic growth was weakened by trade tensions with the U.S. and businesses holding back from making big investments despite encouragement from Beijing.

Restaurants Strike Back in Food-Delivery War

While the U.S. online food-delivery market continues to burn hot, data suggests growth in restaurants offering the service may be slowing. That could limit the sector's long-term growth, as restaurant selection is key to consumer adoption of delivery apps.

Wave of Hispanic Buyers Boosts U.S. Housing Market

Hispanics are experiencing the largest homeownership gains of any ethnic group in the U.S., a turnaround for the population hardest hit by the housing bust that could help buoy the market for years.

Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield.

Mexico's Economy Falters as U.S. Chugs Along

Mexico is slipping toward a recession even as the U.S. economy continues to grow, the first time in 25 years that the neighbors' economic cycles have fallen sharply out of sync.