Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Slowing Growth Raises Pressure on China's Stimulus Efforts

A strategy by Chinese policy makers to stimulate the economy with tax and fee cuts hasn't stopped growth from slowing, stoking expectations that Beijing will roll out more incentives such as easier credit conditions to get businesses and consumers spending. 

 
Fed's Williams Calls for More Urgency in Replacing Libor

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Monday financial firms need to stop dragging their collective feet and transition to a new reference interest-rate system to replace the scandal-plagued Libor. 

 
U.S. Stocks Flat, Chinese Stocks Gain on Hopes for Stimulus

Chinese stocks inched higher after new data showed economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since 1992, raising expectations that Beijing would introduce stimulus measures to support the economy. 

 
Europe Rallies to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran can still be saved, despite U.S. threats to further tighten sanctions on Tehran. 

 
China Growth at Its Slowest Since 1992 as Beijing Struggles to Juice Economy

China's economic growth was weakened by trade tensions with the U.S. and businesses holding back from making big investments despite encouragement from Beijing. 

 
Restaurants Strike Back in Food-Delivery War

While the U.S. online food-delivery market continues to burn hot, data suggests growth in restaurants offering the service may be slowing. That could limit the sector's long-term growth, as restaurant selection is key to consumer adoption of delivery apps. 

 
Wave of Hispanic Buyers Boosts U.S. Housing Market

Hispanics are experiencing the largest homeownership gains of any ethnic group in the U.S., a turnaround for the population hardest hit by the housing bust that could help buoy the market for years. 

 
Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield. 

 
Mexico's Economy Falters as U.S. Chugs Along

Mexico is slipping toward a recession even as the U.S. economy continues to grow, the first time in 25 years that the neighbors' economic cycles have fallen sharply out of sync.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMTAR CORP (USA) -1.18% 41.06 Delayed Quote.18.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aMalaysia seized $240 million from Chinese company over pipeline project - PM Mahathir
RE
11:24aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:20aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study financing of SDGs and Agenda 2063 at HLPF
PU
11:19aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:18aFacebook's Marcus says regulatory concerns to be 'fully addressed' before Libra launch
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aYandex's joint venture with Uber to buy smaller Russian taxi firm's assets
RE
11:10aOklahoma seeks to hold J&J responsible for opioid crisis as trial ends
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About