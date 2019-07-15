Mnuchin Says Agreement Close With Congressional Leaders on Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was "very close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders to raise the federal borrowing limit and set overall spending levels for the next two years.

Trump Fed Pick Missed Bank Board Meetings

One of President Trump's latest Federal Reserve picks has amassed an attendance record that is worse than all but two of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's 23 directors.

Brexit Position Saps Business Support From Britain's Conservatives

Some British executives and senior managers-a base of support for the Conservative Party-said the party is isolating them by trying to appease supporters of an abrupt Brexit.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher

U.S. stocks edged higher, ending at fresh records after flitting between small advances and losses for much of the trading day.

Fed's Williams Calls for More Urgency in Replacing Libor

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said financial firms need to stop dragging their collective feet and transition to a new reference interest-rate system to replace the scandal-plagued Libor.

Investors Aren't Buying This Oil Rebound

U.S. oil prices have risen by about a third this year, but shares of energy producers are being left behind the rally.

Slowing Growth Raises Pressure on China's Stimulus Efforts

A strategy by Chinese policy makers to stimulate the economy with tax and fee cuts hasn't stopped growth from slowing, stoking expectations that Beijing will roll out more incentives such as easier credit conditions to get businesses and consumers spending.

Europe Rallies to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran can still be saved, despite U.S. threats to further tighten sanctions on Tehran.

Restaurants Strike Back in Food-Delivery War

While the U.S. online food-delivery market continues to burn hot, data suggests growth in restaurants offering the service may be slowing. That could limit the sector's long-term growth, as restaurant selection is key to consumer adoption of delivery apps.

Wave of Hispanic Buyers Boosts U.S. Housing Market

Hispanics are experiencing the largest homeownership gains of any ethnic group in the U.S., a turnaround for the population hardest hit by the housing bust that could help buoy the market for years.