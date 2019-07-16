Australia's RBA Minutes Indicate Door Open for More Rate Cuts

In the minutes of its July 2 policy meeting, released Tuesday, the RBA's board said, it will continue to monitor the job market closely "and adjust monetary policy, if needed, to support sustainable growth in the economy."

Mnuchin Says Agreement Close With Congressional Leaders on Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was "very close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders to raise the federal borrowing limit and set overall spending levels for the next two years.

British Leadership Rivals Take Brexit Position That Sets Up Clash With EU

The two contenders to succeed Theresa May as U.K. prime minister said during a debate that they want to ditch controversial proposals for managing the Irish border after Brexit, raising the risk of and abrupt and messy split with the bloc.

Trump Fed Pick Missed Bank Board Meetings

One of President Trump's latest Federal Reserve picks has amassed an attendance record that is worse than all but two of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's 23 directors.

Europe Rallies to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran can still be saved, despite U.S. threats to further tighten sanctions on Tehran.

Fed's Williams Calls for More Urgency in Replacing Libor

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said financial firms need to stop dragging their collective feet and transition to a new reference interest-rate system to replace the scandal-plagued Libor.

Brexit Position Saps Business Support From Britain's Conservatives

Some British executives and senior managers-a base of support for the Conservative Party-said the party is isolating them by trying to appease supporters of an abrupt Brexit.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher

U.S. stocks edged higher, ending at fresh records after flitting between small advances and losses for much of the trading day.

Slowing Growth Raises Pressure on China's Stimulus Efforts

A strategy by Chinese policy makers to stimulate the economy with tax and fee cuts hasn't stopped growth from slowing, stoking expectations that Beijing will roll out more incentives such as easier credit conditions to get businesses and consumers spending.

Investors Aren't Buying This Oil Rebound

U.S. oil prices have risen by about a third this year, but shares of energy producers are being left behind the rally.