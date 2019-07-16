Fed's Evans: Rate Cuts Needed to Defend Fed's Inflation Target

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said in a television interview Tuesday the U.S. central bank needs to lower its short-term rate target to defend its 2% inflation target.

U.S. Lobbies Oil Buyers, Producers to Secure Gulf Against Iran

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns grow that Iran is stepping up efforts to disrupt crude exports, according to U.S. and European officials.

Powell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the growing importance of global developments in monetary policy-a reflection of how slowing growth abroad has likely set the stage for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates.

Fed's Kaplan Says Rate Cut Could Be Warranted Based on Bond Market

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he could be convinced by arguments to cut rates based on signals coming from bond markets, even though he hadn't penciled in any rate cuts this year at the central bank's June policy meeting.

Stocks Are Dragged Lower by Energy Shares

U.S. stocks retreated from records on Tuesday, dragged down by shares of energy companies.

Natural-Gas Traders Bet Heat Wave Will Fizzle

Natural-gas prices declined for the second straight day on signs that producers will continue to push output to new highs, while forecasts that the current heat wave will dissipate threatened demand.

Outlook for Second-Quarter Growth Firms

American shoppers increased their spending in June and factories picked up production, adding to evidence the U.S. economy is wrapping up a solid second quarter despite challenges from abroad.

FDIC Plan Would Ease Requirement for Banks Selling Mortgage Securities

The regulator proposed easing a hurdle for banks to sell pools of home-mortgage obligations, as part of an effort to spur competition in a market dominated by government-backed entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

On Path to ECB, Lagarde Resigns as IMF's Chief

Christine Lagarde submitted her formal resignation as managing director of the International Monetary Fund to prepare for the nomination process to be the next president of the European Central Bank and to allow the IMF to begin finding her successor.

Bank of Canada to Introduce Enhanced Risk-Free Rate Benchmark in 2020

The Bank of Canada said it expects to launch an enhanced version of its overnight risk-free interest rate benchmark next year, part of a global effort to transition financial markets away from using rates derived from bank estimates.