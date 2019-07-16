Powell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the growing importance of global developments in monetary policy-a reflection of how slowing growth abroad has likely set the stage for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates.

Fed's Evans: Rate Cuts Needed to Defend Fed's Inflation Target

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said in a television interview Tuesday the U.S. central bank needs to lower its short-term rate target to defend its 2% inflation target.

U.S. Lobbies Oil Buyers, Producers to Secure Gulf Against Iran

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns grow that Iran is stepping up efforts to disrupt crude exports, according to U.S. and European officials.

FDIC Plan Would Ease Requirement for Banks Selling Mortgage Securities

The regulator proposed easing a hurdle for banks to sell pools of home-mortgage obligations, as part of an effort to spur competition in a market dominated by government-backed entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Natural-Gas Traders Bet Heat Wave Will Fizzle

Natural-gas prices declined for the second straight day on signs that producers will continue to push output to new highs, while forecasts that the current heat wave will dissipate threatened demand.

Trucking Stocks Race Higher on J.B. Hunt's Good News

America's trucking companies are revving up thanks to an upbeat report from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, signaling the transport sector could be turning a corner.

Stocks Are Dragged Lower by Energy Shares

U.S. stocks retreated from records on Tuesday, dragged down by shares of energy companies.

Outlook for Second-Quarter Growth Firms

American shoppers increased their spending in June and factories picked up production, adding to evidence the U.S. economy is wrapping up a solid second quarter despite challenges from abroad.

On Path to ECB, Lagarde Resigns as IMF's Chief

Christine Lagarde submitted her formal resignation as managing director of the International Monetary Fund to prepare for the nomination process to be the next president of the European Central Bank and to allow the IMF to begin finding her successor.

Tether's $5 Billion Error Exposes Crypto Market's Fragility

A Tether employee's "fat finger" error Saturday spooked the cryptocurrency market, driving down the price of bitcoin by about 12%.