Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way

Asian stocks mostly weakened after President Trump's comments in a White House cabinet meeting signaled enduring tensions with China over trade and technology. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Revised Higher

Consumer prices in the eurozone rose more rapidly than first estimated in June, but inflation remained far below the European Central Bank's target. 

 
Bitcoin Loses Almost a Third of Its Value as Libra Hype Fades

Regulatory scrutiny of Facebook's ambitious plan to release a cryptocurrency, called Libra, has spoiled bitcoin's big rally this year. 

 
Powell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the growing importance of global developments in monetary policy-a reflection of how slowing growth abroad has likely set the stage for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates. 

 
U.S. Lobbies Oil Buyers, Producers to Secure Gulf Against Iran

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns grow that Iran is stepping up efforts to disrupt crude exports, according to U.S. and European officials. 

 
EU Car Sales Fall Again

New car sales in the European Union fell 7.8% in June, with all major markets posting declines for the month. 

 
FDIC Plan Would Ease Requirement for Banks Selling Mortgage Securities

The regulator proposed easing a hurdle for banks to sell pools of home-mortgage obligations, as part of an effort to spur competition in a market dominated by government-backed entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
U.K. Regulator Proposes Stricter Standards for Auditors

The U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council is proposing tighter rules for the country's auditors, a move that follows a recent report by the regulator that found that audits of large U.K. companies' financial statements continue to miss regulatory targets. 

 
Debt-Ceiling Talks Hit More Snags

Talks to raise the U.S. government's borrowing limit and set overall federal spending levels face at least two more hurdles: how to pay for an overhaul of veterans' health care and Republican demands to offset spending increases. 

 
MMT Advocate Calls for Japan to Cancel Sales-Tax Increase

Japan should scrap a planned sales-tax increase as the nation needs to focus on stabilizing consumer confidence instead of worrying about its fiscal deficit, a leading advocate of modern monetary theory said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -2.28% 8202.6915 End-of-day quote.149.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.84% 64.9 Delayed Quote.23.05%
WTI 0.64% 57.94 Delayed Quote.32.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aSterling dives amid investor rush to hedge rise in Brexit risk
RE
07:28aSouth African subsidiary of carmaker Ford to add 1,200 jobs
RE
07:24aLondon house prices fall at fastest rate in a decade
RE
07:23aAcacia seeks stay of international arbitration against Tanzania
RE
07:23aSouth Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May
RE
07:22aFACEBOOK : to face more scrutiny from Congress on Libra
RE
07:20aFrance says Facebook's Libra not yet viable as G7 minister meet
RE
07:19aCURRENCIES : British Pound Hits Two-year Low With Brexit Pressure Unabated
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About