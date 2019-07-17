Global Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way

Asian stocks mostly weakened after President Trump's comments in a White House cabinet meeting signaled enduring tensions with China over trade and technology.

Eurozone Inflation Revised Higher

Consumer prices in the eurozone rose more rapidly than first estimated in June, but inflation remained far below the European Central Bank's target.

Bitcoin Loses Almost a Third of Its Value as Libra Hype Fades

Regulatory scrutiny of Facebook's ambitious plan to release a cryptocurrency, called Libra, has spoiled bitcoin's big rally this year.

Powell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the growing importance of global developments in monetary policy-a reflection of how slowing growth abroad has likely set the stage for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates.

U.S. Lobbies Oil Buyers, Producers to Secure Gulf Against Iran

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns grow that Iran is stepping up efforts to disrupt crude exports, according to U.S. and European officials.

EU Car Sales Fall Again

New car sales in the European Union fell 7.8% in June, with all major markets posting declines for the month.

FDIC Plan Would Ease Requirement for Banks Selling Mortgage Securities

The regulator proposed easing a hurdle for banks to sell pools of home-mortgage obligations, as part of an effort to spur competition in a market dominated by government-backed entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

U.K. Regulator Proposes Stricter Standards for Auditors

The U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council is proposing tighter rules for the country's auditors, a move that follows a recent report by the regulator that found that audits of large U.K. companies' financial statements continue to miss regulatory targets.

Debt-Ceiling Talks Hit More Snags

Talks to raise the U.S. government's borrowing limit and set overall federal spending levels face at least two more hurdles: how to pay for an overhaul of veterans' health care and Republican demands to offset spending increases.

MMT Advocate Calls for Japan to Cancel Sales-Tax Increase

Japan should scrap a planned sales-tax increase as the nation needs to focus on stabilizing consumer confidence instead of worrying about its fiscal deficit, a leading advocate of modern monetary theory said.