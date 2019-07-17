Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/17/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Housing Starts Fell in June

Home building in the U.S. declined in June, a fresh sign of weakness in the housing market. 

 
Stocks Lower as Earnings Season Starts With Growth Concerns

U.S. stocks fell as the start of earnings season exposed some weakness in companies, potentially damping investors' outlook for economic growth. 

 
Uranium Regains Some Glow as Trump Sidesteps Trade Fight

Prices for uranium climbed to a four-month high after President Trump held back from imposing limits on U.S. imports of the nuclear fuel. 

 
Shale Output Shows Signs of Slowing

Oil prices are back on the rise, but shale drillers still have little incentive to ramp up activity. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Revised Higher

Consumer prices in the eurozone rose more rapidly than first estimated in June, but inflation remained far below the European Central Bank's target. 

 
Canada Inflation Rate Rises

Canada's annual inflation rate rose at a slower pace in June, roughly matching market expectations, as consumer gas prices fell. 

 
China's State-Driven Growth Model Is Running Out of Gas

New data showing the toll that trade tensions are taking on China's economy are merely a symptom of a more serious malaise: The country's state-led growth model is running out of gas. 

 
Facebook Can't Move Fast and Break Currency

Libra, Facebook's planned crytocurrency, is facing skepticism from potential consumers, regulators and even some financial backers. 

 
EU Car Sales Fall Again

New car sales in the European Union fell 7.8% in June, with all major markets posting declines for the month. 

 
Bitcoin Loses Almost a Third of Its Value as Libra Hype Fades

Regulatory scrutiny of Facebook's ambitious plan to release a cryptocurrency, called Libra, has spoiled bitcoin's big rally this year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 4.67% 8786.763 End-of-day quote.149.89%
FACEBOOK -0.76% 202.28 Delayed Quote.55.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.21% 63.54 Delayed Quote.23.05%
WTI -1.60% 56.65 Delayed Quote.32.38%
