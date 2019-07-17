Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's George Suggests She's Not Ready to Cut Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she's prepared to be flexible, but she doesn't yet see the case for a cut in interest rates later this month. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Trade Worries

American businesses see economic activity expanding at a modest pace despite lingering fears over trade, according to the Fed's beige book report. 

 
U.S.-China Talks Stuck in Rut Over Huawei

Progress toward a U.S.-China trade deal has stalled while the Trump administration determines how to address Beijing's demands that it ease restrictions on Huawei Technologies. 

 
Foreign Buying of U.S. Homes Suffers Record Drop

Foreign purchases of U.S. homes have dropped by half over the past two years, a fresh blow to the top end of the market in New York City, Miami and cities in California. 

 
Medical Distributors Stocks Fall After Opioid Data Reports

Shares of medical distributors and other health-care companies took a hit on Wednesday, and their pain may not be short-lived. 

 
Italian, Greek Bonds Rally as Hunt for Yield Expands

Investors are buying bonds from once-avoided European countries, spurred by expectations that ongoing easy-money policies from central banks will continue to fuel demand for debt. 

 
Home Builders Get a Reality Check

Shares of home builders have been on a tear this year. But fresh housing data could hold them back. 

 
Stocks Lower as Earnings Season Starts With Growth Concerns

U.S. stocks fell as the start of earnings season exposed some weakness in companies, potentially damping investors' outlook for economic growth. 

 
Shale Output Shows Signs of Slowing

Oil prices are back on the rise, but shale drillers still have little incentive to ramp up activity. 

 
Uranium Regains Some Glow as Trump Sidesteps Trade Fight

Prices for uranium climbed to a four-month high after President Trump held back from imposing limits on U.S. imports of the nuclear fuel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 63.78 Delayed Quote.23.05%
WTI 0.39% 56.77 Delayed Quote.32.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43pJapan may take South Korea wartime labour dispute to International Court of Justice - NHK
RE
10:36pFACEBOOK : Japan to lead development of SWIFT network for cryptocurrency - source
RE
10:30pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Asia and Pacific Growth Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions — ADB
PU
10:28pSouth Korea's central bank surprises with rate cut as Japan row adds to risks
RE
10:28pINSTANT VIEW : Bank of Korea surprises with earlier-than-expected rate cut
RE
10:19pBOJ's next move to be more easing, say majority of economists - Reuters poll
RE
10:13pQUALCOMM SET TO FACE SECOND EU ANTITRUST FINE SHORTLY : sources
RE
10:13pU.S. solar sector launches lobbying push to preserve key subsidy
RE
10:10pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
09:56pAustralia Jobs Growth Underwhelms in June
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3Crude futures fall after strong build in U.S. oil products stocks
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About