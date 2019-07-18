Bank of Korea Cuts Base Rate to 1.50%

The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates for the first time in three years, responding to pressure to ease policy as economic growth slows.

Japan's Exports Fell for Seventh Straight Month in June

Japan's exports tumbled for the seventh straight month in June, hit by a sharp drop in shipments of chip-making tools and automobile parts to China, as tariffs levied on Chinese technology goods by the U.S. continued to take a toll on global trade.

Fed's George Suggests She's Not Ready to Cut Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she's prepared to be flexible, but she doesn't yet see the case for a cut in interest rates later this month.

Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Trade Worries

American businesses see economic activity expanding at a modest pace despite lingering fears over trade, according to the Fed's beige book report.

U.S.-China Talks Stuck in Rut Over Huawei

Progress toward a U.S.-China trade deal has stalled while the Trump administration determines how to address Beijing's demands that it ease restrictions on Huawei Technologies.

Foreign Buying of U.S. Homes Suffers Record Drop

Foreign purchases of U.S. homes have dropped by half over the past two years, a fresh blow to the top end of the market in New York City, Miami and cities in California.

Medical Distributors Stocks Fall After Opioid Data Reports

Shares of medical distributors and other health-care companies took a hit on Wednesday, and their pain may not be short-lived.

Italian, Greek Bonds Rally as Hunt for Yield Expands

Investors are buying bonds from once-avoided European countries, spurred by expectations that ongoing easy-money policies from central banks will continue to fuel demand for debt.

Home Builders Get a Reality Check

Shares of home builders have been on a tear this year. But fresh housing data could hold them back.

Stocks Lower as Earnings Season Starts With Growth Concerns

U.S. stocks fell as the start of earnings season exposed some weakness in companies, potentially damping investors' outlook for economic growth.