News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased last week, but remained near historically low levels, a sign of a firm labor market. 

 
July Data Throw Size of First Fed Rate Cut Into Doubt

Investors have gone from debating whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates to grappling over how big the cut will be. 

 
Weak Earnings, Trade Tensions Weigh on Global Stocks

Equities fell around the world as another snag in U.S.-China trade talks and disappointing earnings shook investor confidence. 

 
Trump Administration, Congress Have Agreed on 'Top-Line' Spending Levels, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Congress and the Trump administration have agreed on overall spending levels and raising the U.S. government's borrowing limit for two years. 

 
Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker It Accuses of Smuggling Fuel

Iranian forces seized a foreign tanker, the country's Revolutionary Guard said, pushing oil prices up on fears that the Islamic Republic could further disrupt shipping traffic in the Middle East. 

 
G-7 Finance Chiefs to Reveal Digital Tax Plans by Early 2020

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations have pledged to define the outlines of a new digital tax by January 2020. 

 
U.K. Fiscal Watchdog Sees No-Deal Brexit Leading to Recession

The U.K. would enter a year-long recession following an abrupt and messy split with the European Union, according to a stress test of Britain's public finances published by its fiscal watchdog. 

 
Bank of Korea Cuts Base Rate First Time in 3 Years

The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates for the first time in three years, responding to pressure to ease policy as economic growth slows. 

 
Indonesia Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate as Expected

Bank Indonesia said it sees room for accommodative monetary policy as inflation is expected to stay low.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.35% 0.89916 Delayed Quote.0.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 63.46 Delayed Quote.22.20%
WTI -0.14% 56.5 Delayed Quote.30.93%
