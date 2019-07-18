Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Global Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates

Central banks in Asia and South Africa lowered their interest rates, joining a global easing bandwagon that started earlier this year in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to include the U.S. and Europe within weeks. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver on Mixed Earnings

U.S. stocks wobbled around the flatline, kept under pressure by a string of mixed earnings reports. 

 
Senators to Introduce Bill Restricting Huawei From Buying, Selling U.S. Patents

Republican Senators plan to introduce legislation aimed at blocking Huawei from buying or selling U.S. patents in the latest action by Washington targeting the Chinese telecom giant. 

 
Nickel Prices Reach One-Year Highs

The metal is boosted by constricting supply and bullish speculators. 

 
July Data Throw Size of Expected Fed Rate Cut Into Doubt

Investors have gone from debating whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates to grappling over how big the cut will be. 

 
Trump Administration, Congress Have Agreed on 'Top-Line' Spending Levels, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Congress and the Trump administration have agreed on overall spending levels and raising the U.S. government's borrowing limit for two years. 

 
Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker It Accuses of Smuggling Fuel

Iranian forces seized a foreign tanker, the country's Revolutionary Guard said, pushing oil prices up on fears Tehran could further disrupt shipping traffic in the Mideast. 

 
China's Infrastructure Surge Isn't Built to Last

Chinese infrastructure growth revived in June thanks to a surge in local government bond issuance, but the bounce doesn't look sustainable. 

 
G-7 Finance Chiefs Narrow Divisions on Digital Tax Plan

Finance officials from some of the world's largest economies took a step toward an agreement on how to divide up multinational companies' profits, narrowing differences over U.S. and French approaches to taxing digital firms and pledging to outline their plan by January. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased last week, but remained near historically low levels, a sign of a firm labor market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH 2.23% 14230 End-of-day quote.36.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.17% 62.18 Delayed Quote.22.20%
WTI -2.02% 55.41 Delayed Quote.30.93%
