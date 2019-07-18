Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Williams: Central Bank Must Act Quickly on Signs of Distress

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that in a world where interest rates are lower than they have been historically, central banks must confront any sign of weakness quickly and aggressively. 

 
Global Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates

Central banks in Asia and South Africa lowered their interest rates, joining a global easing bandwagon that started earlier this year in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to include the U.S. and Europe within weeks. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver on Mixed Earnings

U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday, kept under pressure by a string of mixed earnings reports and sliding energy shares. 

 
Senators to Introduce Bill Restricting Huawei From Buying, Selling U.S. Patents

Republican Senators plan to introduce legislation aimed at blocking Huawei from buying or selling U.S. patents in the latest action by Washington targeting the Chinese telecom giant. 

 
Nickel Prices Reach One-Year Highs

Nickel prices rose to a one-year high, boosted by constricting supply and bullish speculators. 

 
July Data Throw Size of Expected Fed Rate Cut Into Doubt

Investors have gone from debating whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates to grappling over how big the cut will be. 

 
Trump Administration, Congress Have Agreed on 'Top-Line' Spending Levels, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Congress and the Trump administration have agreed on overall spending levels and raising the U.S. government's borrowing limit for two years. 

 
Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker It Accuses of Smuggling Fuel

Iranian forces said Thursday they had seized a foreign tanker, temporarily pushing oil prices up on fears that Tehran could further disrupt shipping traffic on a vital waterway for crude. 

 
China's Infrastructure Surge Isn't Built to Last

Chinese infrastructure growth revived in June thanks to a surge in local government bond issuance, but the bounce doesn't look sustainable. 

 
G-7 Finance Chiefs Narrow Divisions on Digital Tax Plan

Finance officials from some of the world's largest economies took a step toward an agreement on how to divide up multinational companies' profits, narrowing differences over U.S. and French approaches to taxing digital firms and pledging to outline their plan by January.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH 2.23% 14230 End-of-day quote.36.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.98% 62.32 Delayed Quote.22.20%
WTI -1.72% 55.61 Delayed Quote.30.93%
