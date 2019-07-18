Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
New York Fed Says Williams Wasn't Sending Specific Policy Signal in Speech

New York Fed President John Williams didn't intend to suggest Thursday that the central bank might make a large interest rate cut this month, a spokesman said. 

 
U.K. Audit Regulator Gets a New Leader as Bigger Changes Loom

The U.K. government named a new chief executive for the Financial Reporting Council, a move that comes as the audit and accounting watchdog prepares for a wide-ranging overhaul amid concerns about its effectiveness. 

 
U.S. Imposes New Iran Sanctions

The Trump administration blacklisted several companies and individuals it said helped Iran procure materials for the country's nuclear-enrichment program. 

 
Senators Introduce Bill Restricting Huawei From Buying, Selling U.S. Patents

Republican senators introduced legislation aimed at blocking Huawei from buying or selling U.S. patents in the latest action by Washington targeting the Chinese telecom giant. 

 
Global Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates

Central banks in Asia and South Africa lowered their interest rates, joining a global easing bandwagon that started earlier this year in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to include the U.S. and Europe within weeks. 

 
U.S. Stocks Turn Positive After Fed Comments

U.S. stocks broke into positive territory late Thursday after a Federal Reserve official urged central banks to lower interest rates swiftly on signs of economic weakening. 

 
Nickel Prices Reach One-Year Highs

Nickel prices rose to a one-year high, boosted by constricting supply and bullish speculators. 

 
July Data Throw Size of Expected Fed Rate Cut Into Doubt

Investors have gone from debating whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates to grappling over how big the cut will be. 

 
Trump Administration, Congress Have Agreed on 'Top-Line' Spending Levels, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Congress and the Trump administration have agreed on overall spending levels and raising the U.S. government's borrowing limit for two years. 

 
G-7 Finance Chiefs Narrow Divisions on Digital Tax Plan

Finance officials from some of the world's largest economies took a step toward an agreement on how to divide up multinational companies' profits, narrowing differences over U.S. and French approaches to taxing digital firms and pledging to outline their plan by January.

