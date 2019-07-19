Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/19/2019
St. Louis Fed's Bullard Sees No Need for Larger Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he would support a quarter-percentage-point cut in the central bank's benchmark short-term rate at its July 30-31 meeting and doesn't think a larger cut at that meeting is needed. 

 
New York Fed Says Williams Wasn't Sending Specific Policy Signal in Speech

New York Fed President John Williams didn't intend to suggest Thursday that the central bank might make a large interest rate cut this month, a spokesman said. 

 
Stocks Waver Amid Hopes for Rate Cut

Major stock markets were mixed after a Federal Reserve official made comments that seemed to strengthen the case for an interest-rate cut. 

 
U.S.-Iran Drone Tussle Pushes Oil Higher

Oil prices rose as tensions mounted in a vital Middle Eastern shipping route, with the U.S. and Iran tussling over the fate of a drone. 

 
Owl Rock's IPO Boosts Niche Market

Asset manager Owl Rock's business development company, with a valuation of about $6 billion, highlights the growth potential for private debt markets as institutional investors expand to remote corners of Wall Street. 

 
Chinese Conglomerate's Debt Crisis Deepens; Bonds Plunge

A large Chinese conglomerate fell deeper into a debt crisis, after it said it won't repay $500 million in U.S. dollar bonds coming due next month. 

 
Soaring Shipping Gauge Doesn't Spell Growth Boom

A closely watched index that tracks the cost of shipping commodities around the world is at its highest level since 2014. But analysts warn that the surge shouldn't necessarily be taken as a bullish sign for the global economy. 

 
PBOC Conducts Biggest Weekly Cash Injection in Six Months

China's central bank pumped a net $68.51 billion of liquidity into the financial system via reverse repos this week, in an effort to lower market rates. 

 
U.K. Audit Regulator Gets a New Leader as Bigger Changes Loom

The U.K. government named a new chief executive for the Financial Reporting Council, a move that comes as the audit and accounting watchdog prepares for a wide-ranging overhaul amid concerns about its effectiveness.

