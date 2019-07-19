Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions because they are worried about a slowdown in global growth, an increase in trade-policy uncertainty and a pullback in inflation.

Startup Investment to Keep Soaring After Record Year

Investment in closely held technology companies is set to keep rising after hitting a record last year, as more funds that have traditionally invested in public markets chase the returns being generated by startups, a new report shows.

U.S. Stocks Pare Back as Fed Signals Small Rate Cut

U.S. stocks retreated Friday afternoon, as the Federal Reserve appeared to play down chances of a large interest-rate cut.

Iran Says It Has Seized a British-Flagged Oil Tanker

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday that it had seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, amid mounting concerns over oil shipment disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

Oil Heads for Worst Week Since May

Oil prices edged higher Friday but remained on track for their worst week since May, the latest turn lower for crude in 2019 as fears of excess supply buffet prices.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Held Steady in Early July

American households remained relatively confident about the economy in early July, and their expectations for longer-run inflation firmed.

Carlson Capital Weighs Shutdown of Black Diamond Thematic Fund

Carlson Capital is weighing whether to shut down one of its largest funds, with its two portfolio managers having already left the firm.

State Street Loses Market Share as BlackRock Extends Lead

State Street, the firm that launched the first exchange-traded fund in 1993, has seen its share of U.S. ETF assets decline to a low.

Owl Rock's IPO Boosts Niche Market

Asset manager Owl Rock's business development company, with a valuation of about $6 billion, highlights the growth potential for private debt markets as institutional investors expand to remote corners of Wall Street.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 779 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 779, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.