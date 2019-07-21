Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/21/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Home Sales, Eurozone Manufacturing

The U.S. will see fresh data on existing-home sales, durable-goods orders and gross domestic product. The eurozone will publish new manufacturing numbers at a time of slowing global growth. 

 
Investors Look Forward to GDP Data Before Fed Decision

Before the Federal Reserve can make its first interest-rate cut in a decade, investors will get a look at reports on new-home sales, durable-goods orders and second-quarter economic growth. 

 
Iran Pairs Diplomacy with Military Pushback as Gulf Tensions Soar

Ships plying the Strait of Hormuz are getting caught in the middle as Iran pushes back against U.S. sanctions and maneuvers around a more muscular American regional presence, raising the risk of direct military confrontation. 

 
Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks

The biggest technology companies are propelling major U.S. indexes' record run, highlighting investor enthusiasm for the hottest stock sector as economic growth softens. 

 
U.S. Investment in African University Fails as China Advances

The failure of a university project in Ghana marked a high-profile setback for U.S. government efforts to counter China's growing investment influence in Africa. 

 
Central Banks Are in Sync on Need for Fresh Stimulus

Central banks around the world are poised to unleash the most synchronized monetary stimulus since the financial crisis one decade ago. 

 
Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions. 

 
Stocks End Week Lower as Fed Signals Small Rate Cut

U.S. stocks wavered in the past week, torn between mixed corporate earnings reports and shifting expectations of Federal Reserve intervention later this month. 

 
JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, Gannett: Stocks That Defined The Week

Major stock indexes ended lower this past week as investors weighed signals of an interest-rate cut and mixed earnings results from some of America's biggest companies. 

 
Boston Fed's Rosengren Says Recent Economic Developments Have Been Positive

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren offered little indication that he sees a pressing need for an interest-rate cut this month during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pointing to economic data and developments that have improved since the Fed's decision to hold rates steady last month.

