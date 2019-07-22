Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Home Sales, Eurozone Manufacturing

The U.S. will see fresh data on existing-home sales, durable-goods orders and gross domestic product. The eurozone will publish new manufacturing numbers at a time of slowing global growth. 

 
China to Put Anti-Dumping Duty on Some Stainless Steel Products From EU, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia

China will impose anti-dumping duties on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. The decision is effective July 23. 

 
Australia Pushes for Asia-Pacific Trade Bloc Amid Trade Tensions

Two upcoming meetings on forming a new Asia-Pacific trade bloc could be the "most critical" trade negotiations yet, Australia said Monday, as U.S.-China tensions and a protectionist mood continue to unsettle global markets. 

 
Iran Pairs Diplomacy With Military Pushback as Gulf Tensions Soar

Ships plying the Strait of Hormuz are getting caught in the middle as Iran pushes back against U.S. sanctions and maneuvers around a more muscular American regional presence, raising the risk of direct military confrontation. 

 
Investors Look Forward to GDP Data Before Fed Decision

Before the Federal Reserve can make its first interest-rate cut in a decade, investors will get a look at reports on new-home sales, durable-goods orders and second-quarter economic growth. 

 
Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks

The biggest technology companies are propelling major U.S. indexes' record run, highlighting investor enthusiasm for the hottest stock sector as economic growth softens. 

 
Central Banks Are in Sync on Need for Fresh Stimulus

Central banks around the world are poised to unleash the most synchronized monetary stimulus since the financial crisis one decade ago. 

 
Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions. 

 
Fed's Bullard Says He'd 'Love' to Become Fed Chairman

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said Friday he would accept the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve if it were offered to him. 

 
U.S. Investment in African University Fails as China Advances

The failure of a university project in Ghana marked a high-profile setback for U.S. government efforts to counter China's growing investment influence in Africa.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:37aGoldman Sachs sees lower oil demand growth in 2019
RE
02:35aMalaysia June consumer prices seen rising at fastest pace in a year - Reuters poll
RE
02:33aAsia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, pricier oil
RE
02:22aIndia govt wants antitrust review of Big Four accountants - source
RE
02:13aDid someone say rate cut? Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:05aIndicators point to sustained period of German industrial weakness - ministry
RE
01:48aCircuit breakers trip, shares soar as China's Nasdaq-style bourse debuts
RE
01:46aCircuit breakers trip, shares soar as China's Nasdaq-style bourse debuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
2Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, pricier oil
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..
4MELBANA ENERGY LTD : MELBANA ENERGY : CEO Departure
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips second-quarter results top estimates as growth picks up
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group