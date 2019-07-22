New Chinese Tech Exchange a Bright Spot as Global Stocks Slip

China's new market for technology groups opened with a rally, but other Asian indexes and most in Europe slipped.

Stocks Surge on China's New Nasdaq-Like Market

The country's new market for homegrown technology companies opened with a bang, with stocks doubling, tripling or more than quadrupling in value on its first day.

Economy Week Ahead: Home Sales, Eurozone Manufacturing

The U.S. will see fresh data on existing-home sales, durable-goods orders and gross domestic product. The eurozone will publish new manufacturing numbers at a time of slowing global growth.

China to Put Anti-Dumping Duty on Some Stainless Steel Products From EU, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia

China will impose anti-dumping duties on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. The decision is effective July 23.

Australia Pushes for Asia-Pacific Trade Bloc Amid Trade Tensions

Two upcoming meetings on forming a new Asia-Pacific trade bloc could be the "most critical" trade negotiations yet, Australia said Monday, as U.S.-China tensions and a protectionist mood continue to unsettle global markets.

Iran Pairs Diplomacy With Military Pushback as Gulf Tensions Soar

Ships plying the Strait of Hormuz are getting caught in the middle as Iran pushes back against U.S. sanctions and maneuvers around a more muscular American regional presence, raising the risk of direct military confrontation.

Investors Cautiously Eye GDP Data Ahead of Fed's Rate Call

With an interest rate cut at the end of the month a foregone conclusion, investors will be parsing data over the coming months to gauge what, if any, cuts will be made after July.

Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks

The biggest technology companies are propelling major U.S. indexes' record run, highlighting investor enthusiasm for the hottest stock sector as economic growth softens.

Central Banks Are in Sync on Need for Fresh Stimulus

Central banks around the world are poised to unleash the most synchronized monetary stimulus since the financial crisis one decade ago.

Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions.