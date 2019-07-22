U.S. Stocks Waver at Start of Busy Week

U.S. stocks traded water as investors prepared for a week filled with fresh economic data and more corporate earnings reports.

Oil Prices Rise Amid Tensions in Persian Gulf

Crude prices climbed as investors reacted to the latest escalation in tensions between Iran and the West, though ample global oil supply could keep crude prices in check

Small Company Shares Fall Behind in Sign of Economic Worry

While the most-closely watched U.S. stock market gauges have hit new records, shares in smaller U.S. companies have taken a beating.

Lower Rates Have a Downside for Banks

The value of the right to handle mortgage payments falls at banks including Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase as rates decline.

China Backs Away From U.S. Food Fight

Rising pressure on Beijing to contain food price inflation at home bodes well for U.S. farmers.

Trade's Derailment Sends Ominous Sign

The railroad business has plenty of nontrade related issues, but tariffs aren't helping matters. Given their broad range of clients, CSX's and Union Pacific's challenges could portend broader U.S. corporate weakness.

Investors to Gauge Data Ahead of Fed's Rate Call

With an interest rate cut at the end of the month a foregone conclusion, investors will be parsing data over the coming months to gauge what, if any, cuts will be made after July.

Stocks Surge on China's New Nasdaq-Like Market

The country's new market for homegrown technology companies opened with a bang, with stocks doubling, tripling or more than quadrupling in value on its first day.

China Is Opening Markets That Investors Shouldn't Enter

China's State Council is inviting more overseas involvement in some of its riskiest and most politically sensitive assets.

China to Put Anti-Dumping Duty on Some Stainless Steel Products From EU, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia

China will impose anti-dumping duties on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. The decision is effective July 23.