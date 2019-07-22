Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/22/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Boeing's 737 MAX Grounding Spills Over Into Economy, Weighs on GDP

The prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX is rippling through the U.S. economy, hurting the nation's trade balance and clouding the outlook for airlines, suppliers and their tens of thousands of workers. 

 
White House and Congress Reach Deal on Spending, Debt Ceiling

Congressional and White House negotiators reached a deal to increase federal spending and raise the government's borrowing limit, securing a bipartisan compromise to avoid a looming fiscal crisis and pushing the next budget debate past the 2020 election. 

 
Oil Posts Modest Gain on Iran Tensions

Though tanker rates have surged, crude prices are not reflecting geopolitical drama that is playing out, analysts say. 

 
Stocks Inch Higher at Start of Busy Week

U.S. stocks inched higher Monday, as investors prepared for a week filled with fresh economic data and more corporate earnings reports. 

 
Small Company Shares Fall Behind in Sign of Economic Worry

While the most-closely watched U.S. stock market gauges have hit new records, shares in smaller U.S. companies have taken a beating. 

 
Taiwan ETFs Buy Big Into U.S. Credit

Yield-hungry insurers plowed $3 billion into Taipei-based exchange-traded funds that buy U.S. fixed income in the last two weeks of June, according to research by Bank of America Corp. 

 
Lower Rates Crimp Value of Banks' Mortgage-Servicing Rights

The value of mortgage-servicing rights, a key part of banks' mortgage businesses, was hit by falling rates in the second quarter at some lenders. 

 
China Backs Away From U.S. Food Fight

Rising pressure on Beijing to contain food price inflation at home bodes well for U.S. farmers. 

 
Trade's Derailment Sends Ominous Sign

The railroad business has plenty of nontrade related issues, but tariffs aren't helping matters. Given their broad range of clients, CSX's and Union Pacific's challenges could portend broader U.S. corporate weakness. 

 
Investors to Gauge Data Ahead of Fed's Rate Call

With an interest rate cut at the end of the month a foregone conclusion, investors will be parsing data over the coming months to gauge what, if any, cuts will be made after July.

