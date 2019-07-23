Global Stocks Gain on U.S. Moves on Trade

Global stocks climbed after the U.S. moved to rekindle stalled trade talks with China.

Boeing's 737 MAX Grounding Spills Over Into Economy, Weighs on GDP

The prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX is rippling through the U.S. economy, hurting the nation's trade balance and clouding the outlook for airlines, suppliers and their tens of thousands of workers.

Australia Pitches New Rules on Banker Bonuses

Bank bosses in Australia could lose past annual bonuses if misconduct on their watch is revealed, under new rules proposed by the industry regulator.

As Drillers Struggle, Shale Investors Seek Safety in Mineral Rights

Investors who want a piece of the U.S. oil boom but are wary of struggling shale companies are turning to another option: They are gobbling up mineral rights typically held by individual landowners, hoping to benefit from production growth.

PBOC Injects CNY497.7 Bln via Medium-Term Loans; Rates Unchanged

China's central bank injected 497.7 billion yuan ($72.32 billion) of liquidity into the financial market via open-market operations, with interest rates unchanged.

Taiwan ETFs Buy Big Into U.S. Credit

Yield-hungry insurers plowed $3 billion into Taipei-based exchange-traded funds that buy U.S. fixed income in the last two weeks of June, according to research by Bank of America Corp.

White House and Congress Reach Deal on Spending, Debt Ceiling

Congressional and White House negotiators reached a deal to increase federal spending and raise the government's borrowing limit, securing a bipartisan compromise to avoid a looming fiscal crisis and pushing the next budget debate past the 2020 election.

Small Company Shares Fall Behind in Sign of Economic Worry

While the most-closely watched U.S. stock market gauges have hit new records, shares in smaller U.S. companies have taken a beating.

Lower Rates Crimp Value of Banks' Mortgage-Servicing Rights

The value of mortgage-servicing rights, a key part of banks' mortgage businesses, was hit by falling rates in the second quarter at some lenders.