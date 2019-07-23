Boris Johnson Wins Race to Become Next U.K. Prime Minister

Boris Johnson won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party and become Britain's next prime minister, repeating a pledge to pull Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31-but the challenge he faces became quickly apparent.

Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened higher, lifted by a series of better-than-expected earnings from companies ranging from Coca-Cola to United Technologies.

Options Traders Wager On Smooth Sailing For Tech

Options traders are forecasting a relative calm for shares of tech behemoths like Facebook and Amazon ahead of earnings this week. Some say they could be caught off guard.

Manufacturing Activity Falls in July - Richmond Fed

Manufacturing activity across mid-Atlantic states weakened this month, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond showing the composite manufacturing index dropped to negative 12 in July from 2 in June. Economists expected a reading of 9.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Hindered by High Prices, Tight Inventory

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in June, as high prices and low inventory weighed on would-be buyers despite tailwinds from lower interest rates and continued wage growth.

IMF Cuts Global GDP Forecast for 2019, Citing Fallout From Trade Tensions

A sharp deceleration of global trade driven by ongoing trade tensions is slowing the global economy more than earlier projections, according to the latest IMF forecasts.

Promise of Rate Cuts Lifts Range of Assets

Stocks and government bonds aren't the only assets getting a boost from an expected wave of central bank easing. The Swiss franc, gold and emerging markets are strengthening as well.

When Smaller Advisers Fail, Investors Have Little Chance of Recovering Losses

Smaller advisers usually don't have enough capital or insurance to compensate customers for losses the advisers caused, even after investors received new protections from regulators last month.

Gold's Shine Spreads to Other Precious Metals

Gold has recovered some of its former shine lately. Silver and platinum have been dull by comparison, but if history is any guide they are likely to regain their luster too.

Australia Pitches New Rules on Banker Bonuses

Bank bosses in Australia could lose past annual bonuses if misconduct on their watch is revealed, under new rules proposed by the industry regulator.