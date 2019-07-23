Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Boris Johnson Wins Race to Become Next U.K. Prime Minister

Boris Johnson won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party and become Britain's next prime minister, repeating a pledge to pull Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31-but the challenge he faces became quickly apparent. 

 
Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened higher, lifted by a series of better-than-expected earnings from companies ranging from Coca-Cola to United Technologies. 

 
Options Traders Wager On Smooth Sailing For Tech

Options traders are forecasting a relative calm for shares of tech behemoths like Facebook and Amazon ahead of earnings this week. Some say they could be caught off guard. 

 
Manufacturing Activity Falls in July - Richmond Fed

Manufacturing activity across mid-Atlantic states weakened this month, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond showing the composite manufacturing index dropped to negative 12 in July from 2 in June. Economists expected a reading of 9. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Hindered by High Prices, Tight Inventory

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in June, as high prices and low inventory weighed on would-be buyers despite tailwinds from lower interest rates and continued wage growth. 

 
IMF Cuts Global GDP Forecast for 2019, Citing Fallout From Trade Tensions

A sharp deceleration of global trade driven by ongoing trade tensions is slowing the global economy more than earlier projections, according to the latest IMF forecasts. 

 
Promise of Rate Cuts Lifts Range of Assets

Stocks and government bonds aren't the only assets getting a boost from an expected wave of central bank easing. The Swiss franc, gold and emerging markets are strengthening as well. 

 
When Smaller Advisers Fail, Investors Have Little Chance of Recovering Losses

Smaller advisers usually don't have enough capital or insurance to compensate customers for losses the advisers caused, even after investors received new protections from regulators last month. 

 
Gold's Shine Spreads to Other Precious Metals

Gold has recovered some of its former shine lately. Silver and platinum have been dull by comparison, but if history is any guide they are likely to regain their luster too. 

 
Australia Pitches New Rules on Banker Bonuses

Bank bosses in Australia could lose past annual bonuses if misconduct on their watch is revealed, under new rules proposed by the industry regulator.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pCENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA : Communique no. 125 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting of Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd July, 2019
PU
01:25pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : We must keep our promise to mine workers
PU
01:25pU.S. home sales tumble as prices surge to record high
RE
01:17pDutch chipmaker ASM reports 25% rise in second quarter revenue, to buy back shares
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pUpbeat earnings from Coca-Cola, United Tech lift Wall Street
RE
01:13pU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
01:11pWhite House adviser Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, ag buys
RE
01:07pU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on earnings; sterling falls
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group