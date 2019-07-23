Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/23/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S., China Set to Resume Trade Talks in Shanghai Next Week

A U.S. delegation is expected to travel to China for trade talks next week, according to a senior administration official, marking what would be the first in-person talks since the Group of 20 summit last month. 

 
Justice Department to Open Broad, New Antitrust Review of Big Tech Companies

The Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, according to department officials. 

 
USDA Report Sees Dire Climate-Change Impact on U.S. Crops

Unchecked climate change could mean that the weather conditions hurting farmers this year will become increasingly common and result in higher costs for the federal government, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. 

 
Boris Johnson Wins Race to Become Next U.K. Prime Minister

Boris Johnson won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party and become Britain's next prime minister, repeating a pledge to pull Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31-but the challenge he faces became quickly apparent. 

 
Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday, lifted by a series of better-than-expected earnings from companies ranging from Coca-Cola to United Technologies. 

 
Options Traders Wager On Smooth Sailing For Tech

Options traders are forecasting a relative calm for shares of tech behemoths like Facebook and Amazon ahead of earnings this week. Some say they could be caught off guard. 

 
Manufacturing Activity Falls in July - Richmond Fed

Manufacturing activity across mid-Atlantic states weakened this month, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond showing the composite manufacturing index dropped to negative 12 in July from 2 in June. Economists expected a reading of 9. 

 
Home Sales Stumble, as Pricey West Coast Markets Suffer Declines

U.S. home sales slumped in June, ending the prime spring selling season with a thud and dimming hopes that lower mortgage rates can revive a slumbering housing market. 

 
IMF Cuts Global GDP Forecast for 2019, Citing Fallout From Trade Tensions

A sharp deceleration of global trade driven by ongoing trade tensions is slowing the global economy more than earlier projections, according to the latest IMF forecasts. 

 
Promise of Rate Cuts Lifts Range of Assets

Stocks and government bonds aren't the only assets getting a boost from an expected wave of central bank easing. The Swiss franc, gold and emerging markets are strengthening as well.

