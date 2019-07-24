U.S. Futures Slip as Global Stock Rally Pauses in Europe

U.S. futures slipped and European stocks paused while German government bond yields touched a record low after new data signaled weakness in the regional economy.

Falling Real Yields Signal Economic Worry

Decline in yield on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities has been especially persistent.

Mexican Inflation Slowed in Early July

Mexican inflation edged closer to the central bank's target in the first half of July, with consumer prices rising moderately from the end of June.

A No-Deal Brexit, Just in Time for Christmas, Worries U.K. Businesses

U.K. businesses are confronting the renewed prospect of a no-deal Brexit. A divorce date in October is more challenging than the originally scheduled exit date in March, businesses say, given the logistics of retail holiday stockpiling and preparations for the flu season.

Congressional Leaders Urge Members to Approve Spending Deal

Congressional leaders from both parties are urging lawmakers to support a two-year spending deal that also lifts the government's borrowing limit, seeking to ensure the compromise negotiated for weeks passes with broad bipartisan majorities.

Investors Wonder if the ECB Can Do Enough to Make a Difference

The ECB has convinced financial markets that it will act. The question is, among its grab bag of possible moves, will it do more than investors expect?

U.S. Poised to Approve Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

The Justice Department is poised to approve T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint under a divestiture plan that would equip satellite-TV operator Dish Network with the building blocks for a new wireless network.

The Municipal-Bond Market Is Now Controlled by Just a Few Firms

A few behemoths are increasingly dominating the municipal market, helping to lower prices for investors but sparking worries about concentration and influence.

Trump Really Might Weaken the Dollar

Currency intervention hasn't been tried by the U.S. for years, but don't count out an effort by the Trump administration to weaken the dollar.