Markets Hope ECB Easing Package Could Be a Big One

Investors are betting a change in Mario Draghi's language on inflation could indicate an aggressive set of measures to boost the economy are coming in September.

U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Cut

U.S. stocks fell after the European Central Bank hinted it is preparing to cut key interest rates for the first time since early 2016, a sign that the global-easing cycle is gaining momentum.

ECB Signals Rate Cut, Possible Asset Purchases

The European Central Bank signaled it is preparing to cut short-term interest rates for the first time since early 2016 and possibly restart its giant bond-buying program.

Homeownership Rate Slipped in Second Quarter

The U.S. homeownership rate fell for a second straight quarter, as high prices and limited starter-home inventory are steering more households toward renting.

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in June

Demand for long-lasting goods produced in U.S. factories rose in June after two straight months of declines, driven by new orders for transportation goods.

U.S. Jobless Claims Decreased Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week for the third time in four weeks, a sign of a firm labor market.

Investors Pour Money Into Bond Funds at a Record Pace

Investors are piling into safe-haven bonds at a record pace, a sign that caution remains despite stocks pushing toward records.

Turkey Slashes Rates in Dash for Growth

A larger-than-expected interest rate cut in Turkey is stirring concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is whittling away the independence of the country's central bank in his bid to crank up the economy and arrest a slump in popular support.

Reversal in Oil Stockpiles Helps Support Crude Prices

A slide in U.S. crude-oil stockpiles is adding to evidence that domestic supply growth could slow moving forward, an encouraging sign for bullish investors with prices still stuck in a tight range.

Boris Johnson Talks Tough on Brexit in Combative First Speech

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out a hard-line negotiating stance with the European Union, setting the stage for fraught Brexit talks before the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the bloc in October.