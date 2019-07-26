Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/26/2019 | 05:16am EDT
ECB Forecasters Lower Estimates for Eurozone Inflation Through 2021

Forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank lowered their outlook for inflation in the 19-nation eurozone over the coming years, an ominous sign that helped convince ECB officials to unveil fresh stimulus measures this week. 

 
Global Stocks Wobble on Mixed Earnings

European stocks were flat after a downbeat session in Asia, following a series of mixed corporate earnings reports. 

 
Markets Hope ECB Easing Package Could Be a Big One

Investors are betting a change in Mario Draghi's language on inflation could indicate an aggressive set of measures to boost the economy are coming in September. 

 
CFPB Announces $60 Million Fine Against Debt Collectors

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau banned two debt collectors and fined them more than $60 million, extending a crackdown on abusive practices in a heavily scrutinized segment of the financial industry. 

 
Enterprise-Tech IPOs Spark 'Gold Rush'

Information-technology startups are seeing strong stock-market debuts thanks to increased corporate spending on cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other digital tools and services. 

 
Liquidity Rush Fuels Venture Investors' Favorite Deals

Some venture capitalists see a rush of long-awaited liquidity as a validation of their investment strategies, prompting them to double down on new deals. Their ebullience is pushing up startup valuations and deal sizes in the most desirable sectors, such as enterprise software and financial technology. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Decreased Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week for the third time in four weeks, a sign of a firm labor market. 

 
Homeownership Rate Slipped in Second Quarter

The U.S. homeownership rate fell for a second straight quarter, as high prices and limited starter-home inventory are steering more households toward renting. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Cut

U.S. stocks slid Thursday after the European Central Bank hinted it is preparing to cut key interest rates for the first time since early 2016, a sign that the global-easing cycle is gaining momentum. 

 
Reversal in Oil Stockpiles Helps Support Crude Prices

A slide in U.S. crude-oil stockpiles is adding to evidence that domestic supply growth could slow moving forward, an encouraging sign for bullish investors with prices still stuck in a tight range.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 63.62 Delayed Quote.16.90%
WTI 0.36% 56.26 Delayed Quote.23.52%
