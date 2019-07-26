Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/26/2019 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the second quarter as higher consumer spending offset a decline in business investment, keeping the expansion on track despite trade tensions and cooling global activity. 

 
Stocks Rise on GDP Data, Earnings

U.S. stocks rose after a set of strong earnings reports and as new data showed the domestic economy posted healthy growth in the second quarter. 

 
Another Month, Another Chinese Bank Bailout

Beijing dislikes bailing out state companies-particularly banks-but can't seem to kick the habit. The latest example is Bank of Jinzhou. 

 
Pension Funds Drive ESG Investor Surge in Asia

Asian pension funds are accelerating the region's shift into environmental, social and governance investing, with the one of the world's largest ESG investor groups saying that new Asian signatories are outpacing all other regions. 

 
ECB Forecasters Lower Estimates for Eurozone Inflation Through 2021

Forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank lowered their outlook for inflation in the 19-nation eurozone over the coming years, an ominous sign that helped convince ECB officials to unveil fresh stimulus measures this week. 

 
SEC Plan Gives Audit Relief to Firms That Wiped Out Over $290 Million

A proposed SEC audit exemption would help 11 companies that restated financial results in 2018 and wiped out more than $290 million in market value. 

 
Russia, Turkey Take Contrasting Paths in Push for Monetary Easing

The Bank of Russia reduced its key interest rate for a second month amid a global shift toward easier monetary policy. The modest nature of its cut contrasted with Turkey's more dramatic move. 

 
America's Public Pensions Are Stuck In The Clouds

The funding strength of retirement systems across the U.S. rests on rosy assumptions 

 
China Unveils Plans to Tighten Scrutiny of Financial Firms

China's central bank released draft measures to tighten the oversight of financial holdings companies, as Beijing continues its efforts to fend off financial risks.

