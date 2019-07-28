Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Manufacturing, Jobs and Trade

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see consumer spending, manufacturing, jobs and trade data. China will release fresh trade figures. 

 
A Key Reason the Fed Struggles to Hit 2% Inflation: Uncooperative Prices

Recent studies show that a large segment of the economy, from healthcare to durable goods, appears insensitive to the rising or falling demand. 

 
Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk. 

 
Trump Rejected Proposal to Weaken Dollar

President Trump and his economic advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in foreign-currency markets to weaken the U.S. dollar but ultimately decided against such an action for now, officials said. 

 
Economic Growth Slowed to 2.1% in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the second quarter as higher consumer spending offset a decline in business investment, keeping the expansion on track despite trade tensions and cooling global activity. 

 
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Records

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 hit record highs as strong earnings and healthy growth in gross domestic product buoyed stocks across the board. 

 
Stocks Close At New Highs on GDP Data, Earnings

U.S. stocks rose toward fresh closing highs after reassuring economic data and a set of strong earnings reports. 

 
Another Month, Another Chinese Bank Bailout

Beijing dislikes bailing out state companies-particularly banks-but can't seem to kick the habit. The latest example is Bank of Jinzhou. 

 
The Natural Gas Market Is in a Summer Meltdown

Natural-gas futures for August delivery traded down 3.3% to $2.169 per million British thermal units. That is a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999. 

 
Pension Funds Drive ESG Investor Surge in Asia

Asian pension funds are accelerating the region's shift into environmental, social and governance investing, with the one of the world's largest ESG investor groups saying that new Asian signatories are outpacing all other regions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD 0.00% 7 End-of-day quote.-9.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 27192.45 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ 100 1.10% 8016.952771 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8330.211117 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P 500 0.74% 3025.86 Delayed Quote.20.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pVietnam July trade surplus likely $200 million, down sharply from June - stats office
RE
10:31pAsian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
10:29pAsian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
10:25pVietnam July consumer inflation picks up to 2.44%
RE
10:16pOil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
RE
09:50pCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : GISERA research assesses Queensland CSG-LNG greenhouse gas emissions
PU
09:47pFormer Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week
DJ
09:35pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : CSIRO report confirms emissions benefits of natural gas
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
4DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
5DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group