Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Manufacturing, Jobs and Trade

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see consumer spending, manufacturing, jobs and trade data. China will release fresh trade figures.

A Key Reason the Fed Struggles to Hit 2% Inflation: Uncooperative Prices

Recent studies show that a large segment of the economy, from healthcare to durable goods, appears insensitive to the rising or falling demand.

Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk.

Trump Rejected Proposal to Weaken Dollar

President Trump and his economic advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in foreign-currency markets to weaken the U.S. dollar but ultimately decided against such an action for now, officials said.

Economic Growth Slowed to 2.1% in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the second quarter as higher consumer spending offset a decline in business investment, keeping the expansion on track despite trade tensions and cooling global activity.

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Records

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 hit record highs as strong earnings and healthy growth in gross domestic product buoyed stocks across the board.

Stocks Close At New Highs on GDP Data, Earnings

U.S. stocks rose toward fresh closing highs after reassuring economic data and a set of strong earnings reports.

Another Month, Another Chinese Bank Bailout

Beijing dislikes bailing out state companies-particularly banks-but can't seem to kick the habit. The latest example is Bank of Jinzhou.

The Natural Gas Market Is in a Summer Meltdown

Natural-gas futures for August delivery traded down 3.3% to $2.169 per million British thermal units. That is a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999.

Pension Funds Drive ESG Investor Surge in Asia

Asian pension funds are accelerating the region's shift into environmental, social and governance investing, with the one of the world's largest ESG investor groups saying that new Asian signatories are outpacing all other regions.