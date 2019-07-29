Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Manufacturing, Jobs and Trade

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see consumer spending, manufacturing, jobs and trade data. China will release fresh trade figures. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Set to Resume With Modest Expectations

Negotiators for the U.S. and China will face off in Shanghai this week in another attempt to piece together a trade accord, amid considerably lowered expectations. Modest wins might be obtainable, however. 

 
A Key Reason the Fed Struggles to Hit 2% Inflation: Uncooperative Prices

Recent studies show that a large segment of the economy, from healthcare to durable goods, appears insensitive to the rising or falling demand. 

 
Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk. 

 
Global Bond Rally Leaves U.S. Yields on Top

Signs of slowing growth have pushed central banks around the world to lower rates or prepare other monetary stimulus, contributing to a widening gap between the yields on U.S. government bonds and other sovereign debt. 

 
Former Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said while the U.S. economy was doing well and the labor market remains strong, inflation is too low. 

 
Boat Stocks Battered Amid Foul Weather and Uncertain Economy

Makers of power boats and other marine equipment have struggled in the past several months, underperforming the S&P 500. Rainy weather and a pullback in discretionary spending could be crimping demand. 

 
With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike

A rally in stocks has triggered unusual circumstances for some of Wall Street's biggest investors-they are holding many of the same companies. 

 
Trump Rejected Proposal to Weaken Dollar

President Trump and his economic advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in foreign-currency markets to weaken the U.S. dollar but ultimately decided against such an action for now, officials said. 

 
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Records

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 hit record highs as strong earnings and healthy growth in gross domestic product buoyed stocks across the board.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 27192.45 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ 100 1.10% 8016.952771 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8330.211117 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P 500 0.74% 3025.86 Delayed Quote.20.70%
