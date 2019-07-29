Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Fed Prepares Rate Cut Amid Worries About Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, even though the economy looks healthy, partly because it isn't behaving as expected. 

 
Stocks Stall, With Trade Talks Poised to Restart

U.S. stocks paused as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting that many anticipate will result in the first rate cut since 2008. 

 
Pound Falls After Boris Johnson Ramps Up No-Deal Brexit Rhetoric

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to meet with European Union leaders unless they renegotiate a Brexit divorce deal, beginning a standoff with the bloc that triggered the pound to fall to its lowest level against the euro in almost two years on Monday. 

 
Refinancing Boom Boosts Mortgage Lending

Lenders made $565 billion of mortgage loans in the second quarter, the most in more than two years. Falling rates encouraged homeowners to refinance. 

 
Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years, after looming rate cuts from U.S. and European central banks put upward pressure on the currency. 

 
Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided. 

 
Strong Earnings Allay Fears Over Trade and Growth-for Now

Corporate profits are proving to be more resilient than expected in the second quarter, nudging the stock market higher this month and distracting from anxieties about trade and economic growth. 

 
Struggling Chinese Bank Gets Lifeline From State-Backed Investors

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions are to take stakes in a struggling commercial bank, indicating a different approach by regulators toward the country's small troubled lenders. 

 
More Exchanges Add 'Speed Bumps,' Defying High-Frequency Traders

High-frequency trading firms are hitting a growing number of "speed bumps," mechanisms that impose a split-second delay before executing trades. Critics say the delays make markets unnecessarily complex and unfairly favor certain players. 

 
What Do You Get for the Central Bank That Already Bought Everything?

As the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank look likely to cut interest rates, the Bank of Japan has few options to follow them.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.26% 0.9108 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
