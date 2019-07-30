Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 05:16am EDT
European Stocks Slip as Pound Extends Decline

European stocks largely fell after an upbeat session in Asia, while the British pound continued to drop as Brexit fears took center stage. 

 
German Consumer Sentiment To Continue Declining -GfK

German consumer sentiment is set to continue eroding in August for the third month in a row, with a global slowdown, trade issues and Brexit weighing on the mood. 

 
Federal Borrowing Soars as Deficit Fear Fades

Borrowing by the federal government is set to top $1 trillion for the second year in a row as higher spending outpaces revenue growth and concern about budget deficits wanes in Washington and on Wall Street. 

 
Bank of Japan Leaves Policy Unchanged

The Bank of Japan left its policy unchanged, separating itself from other major central banks that are preparing to cut interest rates in a pre-emptive step against risks to their economies. 

 
Fed Prepares Rate Cut Amid Worries About Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, even though the economy looks healthy, partly because it isn't behaving as expected. 

 
Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline

Drilling rig owners and others who lease equipment to U.S. energy producers are forecasting a slowdown in activity during the second half of the year. 

 
Pound Falls After Boris Johnson Ramps Up No-Deal Brexit Rhetoric

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to hold face-to-face meetings with European Union leaders unless they agree to change key aspects to Britain's divorce deal with the bloc, something the other 27 member states have refused to do, a stance that jolted the British currency. 

 
Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency. 

 
More Exchanges Add 'Speed Bumps,' Defying High-Frequency Traders

High-frequency trading firms are hitting a growing number of mechanisms that impose a split-second delay before executing trades. Critics say the delays make markets unnecessarily complex and unfairly favor certain market participants. 

 
London Stock Exchange's Big Bet Is Profitable but Risky

For now, investors are more focused on the profit potential of the LSE's $15 billion acquisition of Refinitiv than on the financial and operational hurdles.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.28% 0.91463 Delayed Quote.0.01%
