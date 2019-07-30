European Stocks Slip as Pound Extends Decline

European stocks largely fell after an upbeat session in Asia, while the British pound continued to drop as Brexit fears took center stage.

Eurozone Business Confidence Weakens

Eurozone businesses became less upbeat about their prospects during July, as pessimism in the manufacturing sector reached depths last seen six years ago, when the currency area was mired in a government debt and banking crisis.

Mortgage Rates Were Falling Before Fed Signaled Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve is prepared to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, but the biggest source of debt for U.S. consumers-mortgages-has been getting cheaper since late last year.

German Consumer Sentiment To Continue Declining -GfK

German consumer sentiment is set to continue eroding in August for the third month in a row, with a global slowdown, trade issues and Brexit weighing on the mood.

Federal Borrowing Soars as Deficit Fear Fades

Borrowing by the federal government is set to top $1 trillion for the second year in a row as higher spending outpaces revenue growth and concern about budget deficits wanes in Washington and on Wall Street.

Japan's Central Bank Promises Easing if Needed but Leaves Rates Unchanged

Japan's central bank said it wouldn't hesitate to ease monetary policy further should the need arise, an attempt to keep pace with other major central banks that are preparing to cut rates.

Fed Prepares Rate Cut Amid Worries About Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, even though the economy looks healthy, partly because it isn't behaving as expected.

Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline

Drilling rig owners and others who lease equipment to U.S. energy producers are forecasting a slowdown in activity during the second half of the year.

Pound Falls After Boris Johnson Ramps Up No-Deal Brexit Rhetoric

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to hold face-to-face meetings with European Union leaders unless they agree to change key aspects to Britain's divorce deal with the bloc, something the other 27 member states have refused to do, a stance that jolted the British currency.

Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency.