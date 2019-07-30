Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Pound Pushed Toward Historic Low as Investors Worry Over Brexit

The British pound slipped closer to its lowest sustained level against the dollar in more than 34 years on rising investor fears of economic disruption if the U.K. quits the European Union without a deal to smooth its exit. 

 
Stocks Fall on Trade Concerns

U.S. stocks slipped after President Trump warned of difficulties in trade talks with China. 

 
Consumer Confidence Rebounded in July

The Conference Board's index of consumer confidence rebounded in July, suggesting Americans remain confident about the U.S. economy despite persistent trade tensions and slowing global growth. 

 
Copper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede

Copper prices slid again Tuesday after President Trump increased pressure on China in a series of tweets, a potential setback for investors hoping that the world's two largest economies can quickly reach a trade agreement. 

 
U.S. Inflation Remained Soft in June

Inflation remained soft in June amid a sharp drop in energy prices, though an underlying measure of prices showed signs of firming. 

 
Home-Price Gains Continued to Slow in May

The growth of U.S. home prices slowed again in May, as the housing market continues to moderate during what has been a relatively weak year for sales. 

 
McDermott Bonds, Shares Plunge on Guidance Cut

The Houston-based engineering and construction company Monday reported a surprise guidance cut for 2019. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Slowed Slightly in June

Americans' spending moderated slightly in June but remained strong, a sign that high consumer confidence and low unemployment continue to fuel economic growth. 

 
German Consumer Prices Rise Unexpectedly in July

German consumer prices rose unexpectedly in July driven by a pick-up in food prices, data from the Federal Statistical Office, or Destatis, showed Tuesday. 

 
Undeclared Currency War: How ECB Forces Fed's Hand

When Federal Reserve policy makers gather in Washington this week to weigh cutting interest rates, a big part of their decision will already have been made-in Frankfurt.

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.55% 0.9166 Delayed Quote.0.01%
LME COPPER CASH 0.08% 5949.5 End-of-day quote.1.89%
