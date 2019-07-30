Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Pound Pushed Toward Historic Low as Investors Worry Over Brexit

The British pound slipped closer to its lowest sustained level against the dollar in more than 34 years on rising investor fears of economic disruption if the U.K. quits the European Union without a deal to smooth its exit. 

 
Stocks Fall on Trade Concerns

U.S. stocks slipped after President Trump warned of difficulties in trade talks with China. 

 
Confident Consumers Keep Spending Amid Soft Inflation

U.S. consumers continued to spend and maintained confidence heading into the summer while inflation remained soft, according to data that will likely reinforce the Federal Reserve's expected decision to lower interest rates. 

 
Home-Price Gains Continued to Slow in May

The growth of U.S. home prices slowed again in May, as the housing market continues to moderate during what has been a relatively weak year for sales. 

 
Consumer Confidence Rebounded in July

The Conference Board's index of consumer confidence rebounded in July, suggesting Americans remain confident about the U.S. economy despite persistent trade tensions and slowing global growth. 

 
Copper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede

Copper prices slid again Tuesday after President Trump increased pressure on China in a series of tweets, a potential setback for investors hoping that the world's two largest economies can quickly reach a trade agreement. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Slowed Slightly in June

Americans' spending moderated slightly in June but remained strong, a sign that high consumer confidence and low unemployment continue to fuel economic growth. 

 
Markets Are Eerily Quiet Right Now

Markets are enjoying an exceptional period of calm, one that some investors are betting will persist. 

 
Undeclared Currency War: How ECB Forces Fed's Hand

When Federal Reserve policy makers gather in Washington this week to weigh cutting interest rates, a big part of their decision will already have been made-in Frankfurt. 

 
Mortgage Rates Were Falling Before Fed Signaled Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve is prepared to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, but the biggest source of debt for U.S. consumers-mortgages-has been getting cheaper since late last year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.66% 0.9179 Delayed Quote.0.01%
LME COPPER CASH 0.08% 5949.5 End-of-day quote.1.89%
